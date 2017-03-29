 
St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center Names Ruth Nye-Hurst as Volunteer of the Year

 
 
Ruth Nye Hurst Volunteer of the Year
Ruth Nye Hurst Volunteer of the Year
 
DETROIT - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center (http://www.svsfcenter.org/) (SVSF) has named Ruth Nye-Hurst as its Volunteer of the Year for 2017.

Ruth graduated with her Master of Education from Wayne State University and taught high school mathematics in the Detroit Public Schools system for more than 25 years before retiring.

Discovering the volunteer opportunity with SVSF through an online search, she has been volunteering with the GED program since 2009.

"As one of our resident math experts, we are grateful for Ruth's devotion to helping our adult students achieve their educational goals," said Diane Renaud, SVSF Executive Director/CEO.

When it comes to volunteering, Ruth says she enjoys the students she works with as well as other volunteers involved with SVSF.

On a personal note, she is an avid camper and often visits Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes National Park. Ruth also enjoys working out at her local gym. She lives in Farmington Hills.

If you are interested in helping to make a difference in our community, please contact Beth Kraft, beth.kraft@svsfcenter.org, (313) 535-9200, ext. 3104, or visit svsfcenter.org. All volunteers receive orientation and training, and are assisted daily by the center's dedicated staff.

St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center began in 1844 as St. Vincent's Academy in Detroit, a kindergarten for orphaned children. The organization evolved through the years and moved to Farmington Hills, establishing an adoption/foster care residence for children. In 2006, when policies and the economy changed, the Center closed its residential doors, but wanted to continue to fulfill its mission of serving at-risk children and adults. Identifying the significant need, the Center returned to Detroit and its roots of education and now provides free, personalized educational support for children and adults. These programs are designed to help build self-sufficiency skills for academic and employment success, personal achievement and dignity. Visit www.svsfcenter.org to learn more.
Source:St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center
