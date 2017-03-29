 
Space Junk at Brelby offers New Take on Classic Set Up

 
 
Brelby Presents SPACE JUNK
Brelby Presents SPACE JUNK
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Brelby Theatre Company's Studio Series will premiere its second offering of their 9thseason this Friday. Space Junk is a play by Cody Goulder. Cast members are loving the rehearsal experience.

"My first impression was apprehensive," said Erin Coen who plays the character Jay-Lee, "given that the show is titled Space Junk. But, after the initial read through, I knew this script was one I had to be a part of. Filled with puns, hilarity, heartbreak and life lessons, this show is a marvel," she continued.

Coen first started doing theatre in elementary school, and said, "This has always been my passion. Getting to work on an original script has helped me grow as an artist, and appreciate the art even more than I thought possible. The best part of the rehearsal process is getting to work with the playwright, throughout. Having background on the literal existence of the character I get the honor of playing, and using that to guide the choices I make, is incredible."

Hayla Stewart made her Brelby debut in Where Our Stuff Goes, Brelby's currently running show for young audiences.  She has a BA in theatre from ASU. She has done Richard III, Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Asterion, True, and Finger Painting for Grown-Ups."

Stewart plays the part of Adrian, in Space Junk. "When I first read the script," she said, "I thought it was very clever. I loved the dynamic between the FBI agents and Sharon's character. I also enjoyed the tenderness that sneaks in between Luke and Adrian."

Coen added, "It's a very funny show and the amount of fun I've seen the actors have on stage will certainly spill out to anyone who comes to see it. As funny as it is, it does have it's share of tender, emotional moments that I think a lot of people can relate to. It's a very classic set up to a domestic comedy with a few space related twists thrown into the mix. So it's familiar, but not too familiar."

"People should come see this show," Stewart said, "because it's such a fun premise with comedy baked in and drizzled with the truth of human connection."

Coen concluded, "People should come see this show because it has everything. Love, friendship, hardship, and hilarity. Plus, you have to admit, the title intrigues you, doesn't it?"

Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.

Space Junk plays April 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 9, 15 at 2pm. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Space Junk is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: brelby.com/showgo. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.

