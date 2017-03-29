 
Mid West Displays keep 'zen masters' busy with May installation offer

The leading name in window & interior display is offering 50% off May installations for orders of £1500 or more received this April.
 
SHREWSBURY, England - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Mid West Displays manufactures a range of acrylic-based display products and a permanent installation team works across the country fitting in Estate Agents, Travel Agents, QSR's and other retail locations. To ensure they work to maximum capacity in May, the company has developed this special offer.

Clive Towe, General Manager of the Shrewsbury-based organisation, said this week "We believe this is a great offer for companies who have been planning an upgrade of their current interior and window displays. We have a massive range of products to suit & 50% off the installation cost makes for an even more cost-effective upgrade at a time when everyone is looking to make the most of their spend. It's a great investment as effective window & interior displays will boost sales and build brand whatever the business."

"Instead of using casual installers, we retain a permanent installation team. It means they become 'Zen masters' at installing our products, and take responsibility for customer satisfaction. Clients testify to their efficiency – the aim is to minimise the disruption and maximise the satisfaction. Plus they are incredibly nice people as long as they get a cup of tea first thing."

The minimum spend is £1500 on qualifying products and subject to a 1 day installation. Orders must be received by 28th April to qualify for the 50% reduction, and a date for May installation agreed. Full details of the special offer can be found on the company website www.midwestdisplays.co.uk

Contact
Brett Sidaway / Mid West Displays
***@midwestdisplays.co.uk
End
Source:Mid West Displays
Email:***@midwestdisplays.co.uk
Tags:Retail Display, Uk Manufacturing
Industry:Retail
Location:Shrewsbury - Shropshire - England
