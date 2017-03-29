News By Tag
Mid West Displays keep 'zen masters' busy with May installation offer
The leading name in window & interior display is offering 50% off May installations for orders of £1500 or more received this April.
Clive Towe, General Manager of the Shrewsbury-based organisation, said this week "We believe this is a great offer for companies who have been planning an upgrade of their current interior and window displays. We have a massive range of products to suit & 50% off the installation cost makes for an even more cost-effective upgrade at a time when everyone is looking to make the most of their spend. It's a great investment as effective window & interior displays will boost sales and build brand whatever the business."
"Instead of using casual installers, we retain a permanent installation team. It means they become 'Zen masters' at installing our products, and take responsibility for customer satisfaction. Clients testify to their efficiency – the aim is to minimise the disruption and maximise the satisfaction. Plus they are incredibly nice people as long as they get a cup of tea first thing."
The minimum spend is £1500 on qualifying products and subject to a 1 day installation. Orders must be received by 28th April to qualify for the 50% reduction, and a date for May installation agreed. Full details of the special offer can be found on the company website www.midwestdisplays.co.uk
