Krai Mira: Extended Cut releases today on PC. IMGN.PRO and TallTech Studio reveal the launch trailer

Global publisher IMGN.PRO and TallTech Studio have proudly announced the launch of a spiritual successor to the classic Fallout! Krai Mira: Extended Cut has just released on PC and is available right now on Steam. Watch the launch trailer!
 
 
KRAI MIRA LOGO
KRAI MIRA LOGO
 
BIELSKO-BIAłA, Poland - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Krai Mira draws inspiration from classic Fallout games, making for a great homage to the cult RPGs from way back when, and TallTech Studio doesn't deny that titles such as Commandos or Diablo also played a crucial part in the creative process. The launch trailer unveils the Extended Cut edition with all the additions to the game – are you ready to fight for survival?

Are you ready to face the challenge of a forgotten post-apocalyptic world full of dangers? Krai Mira: Extended Cut debuts on Steam today! Watch the launch trailer and set off on an amazing journey through a radioactive desert! This richer and bigger version of Krai Mira enhances the experience of the post-apocalyptic world: the developers have implemented interactive help and tips, a new inventory menu, and UI adjustments. Players will also find new high-level armor, advanced cures, even more dangerous creatures, and plenty of new random encounters.

You're now able to continue your adventure after completing the main quest, and on top of that the developers have added new localizations (French, Polish, and German), tons of new lines of dialogue, and smarter AI. There are even new locations: the monastery, the catacombs, the "Lake" laboratory complex, ancient ruins, and more.

WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LseprvsALGg&feature=y...)



Krai Mira, a post-apocalyptic isometric RPG, takes huge inspiration from genre classics like Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. In order to survive, you'll need to fight your enemies, explore the dangerous land, be cunning and ruthless, and expand your abilities.

FEATURES:

·         Enhanced and enriched game formula with lots of new content – additional language versions, new armor and items, interactive help, dialogues, locations, and more!

·         Crucial role of combat – face bandits, looters, monsters, and fight for survival.

·         Who you are? You decide! Expand the abilities of your character as you wish and you're your companions join you.

·         Deal with enemies in various ways! Sneak, set up traps, and prepare mines.

·         Take your time with minigames: gambling, dice, arcade machine.

·         Explore various locations in the rich universe of Krai Mira! Swamps, forests, deserts, caves, a laboratory, a monastery, ancient ruins…

·         Collect weapons, armor, and unique items.

·         Follow the intriguing storyline set in an open post-apocalyptic world.

·         Dynamic day and night cycle allows you to immerse fully in the game experience.

Krai Mira: Extended Cut is out now, April 4th, on PC. It's available on Steam and you can find it here: http://store.steampowered.com/app/408920/. The price is €11.99 / $12.99 / £9.99.

More information about the game can be found on the official website: http://www.crimeagame.com/index_en.php and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/crimeagame/).

About TallTech Studios

TallTech Studios is an ambitious international team. Krai Mira, originally known as Crimea, is their first project following a successful Kickstarter campaign. http://crimeagame.com/contacts.php/

About IMGN.PRO

IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro/
Click to Share