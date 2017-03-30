News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dental Implants in Reading Start at Only $2,000
Residents of Reading can find affordable dental implants from ADS.
Dental implants are a seamless solution to missing teeth, but are often costly. However, ADS is seeking to change this. The low price the dental office charges for implants includes the abutment and crown, which both deliver a natural, finished look to patients' new smiles.
"Patients shouldn't be turned away from the dental care they need simply because they cannot afford it," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, who has been helping patients at ADS reclaim their smiles since 2011.
In addition to dental implants, CEREC crowns and affordable dentures are also available in Reading. Whether patients are missing one tooth or several teeth, ADS has the solutions they need to achieve healthier, fuller smiles.
To learn more about dental implants in Reading or about any of the other dental services from ADS, request an appointment today: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
Contact
Jamie Jaskolka
***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse