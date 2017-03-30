 
News By Tag
* Affordable_dentures
* Affordable Dental Implants
* dentist in Reading
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reading
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Dental Implants in Reading Start at Only $2,000

Residents of Reading can find affordable dental implants from ADS.
 
 
Dental implants from ADS in reading are a seamless solution to missing teeth.
Dental implants from ADS in reading are a seamless solution to missing teeth.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Affordable_dentures
Affordable Dental Implants
dentist in Reading

Industry:
Health

Location:
Reading - Pennsylvania - US

READING, Pa. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable dental implants are available in Reading thanks to the caring and dedicated team of dentists at Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS). Those with damaged or missing teeth can now find the care they need with dental implants starting at only $2,000.

Dental implants are a seamless solution to missing teeth, but are often costly. However, ADS is seeking to change this. The low price the dental office charges for implants includes the abutment and crown, which both deliver a natural, finished look to patients' new smiles.

"Patients shouldn't be turned away from the dental care they need simply because they cannot afford it," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, who has been helping patients at ADS reclaim their smiles since 2011.

In addition to dental implants, CEREC crowns and affordable dentures are also available in Reading. Whether patients are missing one tooth or several teeth, ADS has the solutions they need to achieve healthier, fuller smiles.

To learn more about dental implants in Reading or about any of the other dental services from ADS, request an appointment today: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointm...

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

End
Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share