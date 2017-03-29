News By Tag
ACEX Estonia Got the Contract They Tried to Sign during Half a Year
ACEX Estonia won a tender for delivery of Volvo construction equipment from different countries of the world in the direction of Central Asia and signed a profitable contract.
"During the second half of 2016 ACEX Estonia competed for the contract of delivery of Volvo construction equipment from India, Korea, USA, Canada and Europe in the direction of the Central Asia, - tells Eduard Kasnapuu, the head of the company, - the negotiations were very difficult as the competition was tough and the geography of delivery – wide. Finally, we signed the first contract for transportation in January 2017 and immediately started to carry out the project."
The first delivery of Volvo excavator and asphalt paver from Europe to Kazakhstan was carried out in the end of January. The equipment followed the route: Great Britain – Paldiski – Uralsk Kazakhstan by road, sea, and railway.
"The route is familiar to us; however we faced some difficulties during coordination of loading schemes and fastenings on the rolling stock, - shares the experience Eduard Kasnapuu. – The railroad did not want to accept standard fastening, and we had to prove that the available ones corresponded to technical requirements. Finally we overcame all difficulties and the equipment moved for a long journey."
Multimodal delivery of heavy equipment is the key direction of ACEX Estonia business. The route was designed specially for such projects. The equipment is delivered by road from any point of Europe to the European port, than it goes by sea to the port of Paldiski (Estonia) during 3-4 days. The equipment is dispatched by railroad from Paldiski to Russia, the Central Asia (Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, etc.) and the Middle East. Travel time is equal to 7-25 days depending on the destination point.
In addition it is possible to deliver project cargo from the whole world via European ports to the port of Paldiski and from Paldiski by road or railway road to any destination. Such scheme has already proved its efficiency, quality and handling time.
Among ACEX Estonia executed projects are the deliveries of the biggest excavators produced by Caterpillar, Liebherr, Metso, JCB, etc. in the direction of Russia and Central Asia.
