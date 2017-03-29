News By Tag
AEB is driving growth and excellence: UK management change, new offices for next stage of business
AEB (International) Ltd announces management change from Claire Umney to Geoff Taylor. Company is moving to a new, dedicated office building in Warwick.
Founded in Warwick in 2000, AEB (International)
Following five years of successful leadership, Claire Umney hands over the general management of the UK business to Geoff Taylor in order to extend her engagement beyond national borders and drive developments on AEB's corporate level. Claire first joined AEB in 2008 and became UK General Manager in 2011. Over the last five years, Claire and the team have achieved significant growth and an outstanding performance across all areas of the UK business – particularly in the aerospace and defence sector.
Claire said: "I'm very proud of our accomplishments in the last five years and the growth we have achieved for our UK business. Now it's time for me to look beyond the UK. I'm very much looking forward to expanding my range of activities and driving international developments from a portfolio perspective on a corporate level. With Geoff, we have found the right person to advance our UK business and kick off the next stage of business development with new impulses and ideas. Geoff brings extensive leadership and business development experience and we have closely worked together during the transition phase since his start with the company in January 2017."
Geoff joined AEB in his new role as General Manager after a decade with iForce Limited, a leader in retail online fulfilment, returns processing, and logistics services. Geoff has a track record of success in developing businesses, operations, and teams across all areas of a company. His roles at iForce included Managing Director, Group Sales Director, Director International, and Director of Client Services.
Geoff said: "I am delighted to be leading AEB (International)
To be in the best position – also physically – to drive and accommodate future growth, AEB is also moving into new offices. After 6 years in an office complex in Leamington Spa, the managed facility could no longer meet the needs of AEB's growing team and business. On April 24, 2017, AEB will move into a new, dedicated office building in Warwick with tailored features for its team of global trade, logistics, and IT experts. The new offices will highlight open space concepts and flexible work areas to offer a modern environment that inspires ideas and drives performance.
AEB is looking forward to meeting customers and partners at the following new address: AEB (International)
About AEB (International)
AEB is one of Europe's leading providers of supply chain logistics software, consultancy, and services and has been delivering solutions to customers for over thirty-five years. The company has over 5,000 customers worldwide, supported by offices in the UK, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, France, and the US. AEB's core product - ASSIST4 - is the comprehensive solution suite for all logistics processes in global business. ASSIST4 offers a complete set of business services for end-to-end logistics, including international goods movements, making it possible to standardise and automate business processes in supply chain execution. ASSIST4 also creates transparency and provides a reliable basis for making the right decisions about the planning, monitoring, control, and continual optimisation of supply networks - even beyond the boundaries of the business. The ASSIST4 suite offers full functionality via a wide range of modules including Visibility & Collaboration Platform, Order Management, Warehouse Management, Transport & Freight Management, Customs Management, and Compliance & Risk Management.
