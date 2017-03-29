News By Tag
BRC AND Rentokil Initial Form Strategic Partnership to Improve Best Practices in the Food Industry
The strategic partnership enables the ongoing collaboration and development of new initiatives aimed at supporting the goals of BRC Global Standards and Rentokil Initial through the creation and adoption of new products, services, industry best practice and Standards.
"We are very pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Rentokil Initial," said Mark Proctor, CEO at BRC Global Standards. "We see a significant opportunity to help our respective customers adopt best practice and benefit from two of the best solutions providers in the food safety industry. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to help drive best practice and continual improvement for our customers".
"We are delighted to be working closely with BRC Global Standards to help deliver a safer food supply chain through higher standards of pest control and hygiene," said Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial plc. "As the global leader in pest control we can share best practices from across the globe and highlight the innovations and digital tools available to reduce risk."
About BRC Global Standards
BRC Global Standards is a leading brand and consumer protection organisation, used by over 25,000 suppliers in over 130 countries, with certification issued through a global network of accredited certification bodies. BRC Global Standards' guarantee the standardisation of quality, safety and operational criteria and ensure that manufacturers fulfil their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer. BRC Global Standards are now often a fundamental requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organisations.
The BRC Global Standards certification scheme offers comprehensive support to help new and established businesses to achieve and maintain their quality and safety aims.
For more information, please visitwww.brcglobalstandards.com
About Rentokil Initial plc
Rentokil Initial is one of the largest business services companies in the world, operating in over 60 countries. The Company offers route-based services including Pest Control, Hygiene and Workwear through teams of local experts.
