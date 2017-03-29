News By Tag
Lagos Biggest Architectural Showcase: Open House Presents its Second Edition- 29th - 30th April 2017
Over the May Day holiday weekend, beautifully designed homes, innovative infrastructure projects and prestigious civic buildings will open their doors and give us more than just a peak.
The first edition in 2016 which was the first of its kind in Africa recorded an outstanding success which was reflected by the extensive press coverage, over 1500 volunteer applications, positive feedback from the visitors and building owners as well as the number of buildings that signed on.
This year, with 30 buildings and 12 tours spread across two days, Open House Lagos presents an opportunity to see, explore and learn about Lagos' architecture all for free. Lagos citizens and tourists will find out more about issues that are relevant to their local area - from the design of homes to the impact of climate change, and the role of architects and contemporary design in revitalising a city.
Open House Lagos tells the story of progressive growth of architecture in Lagos, exploring the diverse historical buildings protected for years while unravelling contemporary designs. Highlights of OHL include: several fringe activities that create a nexus between the festival and the city's creativity, access to some of the newest, most innovative constructions in West Africa and many homes of modern and classical architectural distinction. Visitors will have the opportunity of joining in themed bus tours led by well-informed, trained tour guides and take home, festival memorabilia including the limited edition festival guide.
Open House Lagos is part of the Open House Worldwide family brand which was created in 2010, connecting a community of over 30 cities who organise annual events with the same model, and an audience of over 1 million people who participate in Open House events across the globe. The concept's success is due to it acting as an exemplary model of engagement with a city's citizen, and a step towards bridging the gap between experts and users.
Reflecting on the forthcoming festival, Ojoma Ochai, Director Arts, British Council Nigeria, said:
"The maiden edition of this festival was well received across demographics, by the media and people who are less knowledgeable about architectural designs and the built environment in general. For us, this was an indication of a growing interest in this field and an inspiration to ensure a repeat of this festival and ultimately, its sustainability. The continuation of this festival has been fuelled by the passion and drive of the Open House Advisory Board, the Open House team, our generous partners and collaborators and the willingness of the building owners to grant access to their buildings. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the weekend's festivities for Open House Lagos 2017."
Open House Lagos 2017 is proudly supported by Sterling Bank, BellaNaija, EbonyLifeTV, 360Nobs, Pulse NG, Guardian Life, Guardian Arts, The GUardian Newspaper, Accelerate TV, Spice TV, TSA, City FM, OMENKA Magazine.
About Open House Worldwide
The Open House concept was founded in 1992 in London by Victoria Thornton, with the aim of fostering a better understanding of architecture and the built environment outside the profession.
To reflect the ever growing number of cities adopting the concept around the world, the Open House Worldwide Family brand was created in 2010, connecting a community of over 30 cities who organise annual events with the same model, and an audience of over 1 million people who participate in Open House events across the globe. The concept's success is due to it acting as an exemplary model of engagement with a city's citizens, and a step towards bridging the gap between experts and users.
