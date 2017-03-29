News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Techsil Launch New Flexible Mould Making Silicones from Momentive
The Rapid Prototyping Industry has adopted flexible moulding for a wide range of applications including automotive casting, aviation and consumer electronics. This process is also making an impact with large volume production tasks, architectural element production, and composite manufacturing and even with art reproduction and restoration projects.
UK based distributor Techsil is launching 3 new flexible mould making grades from Momentive Performance Materials, a global leader in silicones and advanced materials. These new products will join the already very popular RTV664, an addition cure silicone system that can be used in compliance with US FDA food grade regulations. Momentive's comprehensive mould making range includes 21 addition and 8 condensation cure silicones for prototyping applications and making moulds for complex precision parts.
TSE3478T *NEW* - TSE3478T is a 2-part addition cure silicone; this oil bleed system is easy to degas, has a handy 10:1 mix ratio and works to standard cure conditions. The product cures to a translucent rubber with a tensile strength of 6.0MPa, hardness of 40 (Type A), 380% elongation and extremely low shrinkage.1
TSE3480T *NEW* - TSE3480T is a 2-part addition cure silicone; a non-oil bleed system that offers improved mould life. As with TSE3478T, this system has a handy 10:1 mix ratio and works to standard cure conditions. The product cures to a translucent rubber with a tensile strength of 6.0MPa, hardness of 37 (Type A), 380% elongation and extremely low shrinkage.1
RTV664 - RTV664 is a 2-part addition cure silicone; it is a non-oil bleed system with a high cured shore hardness and can be used in compliance with US FDA regulations. This product has a shorter work life and demould time at room temperature than the new materials, but which cannot be further shortened with the addition of heat. RTV664 cures to a 62 Shore A, light blue rubber with very good tensile strength (6.4 MPa), 245% elongation and very low linear shrinkage.1
RTV7888-20 *NEW* - RTV7888-20 is a 2-part condensation cure silicone; this non-oil bleed system is best suited for soft mould making. Again, it has a handy 10:1 mix ratio and works to standard cure conditions; however unlike TSE3478T & TSE3480T, RTV7888-20's work life and demould time cannot be shortened with heat. The product cures to a soft 20 Shore A light pink rubber with a tensile strength of 3.4MPa, 350% elongation and low shrinkage.1
During controlled testing, the above Momentive flexible mould making silicones excelled in performance compared to other silicone offerings, providing a greater number of releases and showing better mould life.
Momentive flexible moulding silicones offer excellent transfer of pattern detail, a moderate to long mould life and extremely high casting temperature restrictions. These are features and benefits that are not typically seen in other flexible mould materials such as latex, polysulfide, and PVC – which generally do not tolerate exotherms higher than 65°C and have very short mould life.
Although the relative material cost of silicone for flexible mould making is high compared to latex and PVC, the increased economic costs of silicone can be offset by its performance attributes required for fine detail castings and productivity.
For more information contact Techsil on technical@techsil.co.uk or visit http://www.techsil.co.uk
1 These typical properties are average data and are not to be used as or to develop specifications
About Techsil
Techsil are industrial suppliers of RTV silicones, adhesives, sealants, encapsulants, conformal coatings, tapes, casting and mould making materials to a wide range of manufacturing industries across Europe including Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Railway, Lighting and Rapid Prototyping.
Techsil's success has led it to become the largest RTV silicone distribution partner in Europe for Momentive Performance Materials. Through good partnerships with our suppliers, we are able to offer a complete range of sealing and bonding solutions to include well-established product ranges and new, technologically advanced materials.
About Momentive
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life.
Contact
Techsil Ltd
01789 773232
technical@techsil.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse