News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mr Kamera Takes Zim To The Top
This is Mr. Kamera's debut record and video which is already slated to air on satellite music channels across the continent, the remix came out of the well-received original collaboration with Bryan K. Kamera shared, "The collaboration with Ice Prince and Gemini was a no brainer, they both loved the original version by myself and Bryan K, everything moved smooth and we were ready to shoot. Big thank you to Ice, Gemini and Bryan, it's amazing how we all came together on the record."
Mr Kamera is widely respected in music circles across Africa, having worked with an impressive cast of top acts including, Yemi Alade, Ice Prince, AKA, DJ Maphorisa, Burna Boy, Sean Tizzle and RunTown.
Kamera added, "I am excited about this next phase in my career, transitioning from producer to artist, I have so much music I am eager to share with fans." Mr Kamera is preparing for a launch party to celebrate the record and video release end of April in Harare, Zimbabwe. You can follow Mr Kamera on all media platforms @MrKamera and watch the video here, https://youtu.be/
Contact
Anashe PR
***@anashemg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse