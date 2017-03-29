News By Tag
Intelecom establishes a new company Puzzel
Puzzel supports growing customer demand in contact centre and mobile payment environments. Increased focus on Intelecom's strong solution offerings will help more companies solve their customer interaction challenges in the digital age
The creation of Puzzel will add increased agility and cohesion to future product development and maximise R&D resources. The company will continue to focus on introducing inventive technology that is easy to use, offers consistently high levels of stability and security while delivering exceptional and effective, multi-channel customer interactions.
Next on the horizon is a new release of the organisation's well-established cloud based contact centre solution and the introduction of Puzzel Pay, a debt collection and instant payment solution using mobile devices.
By using Puzzel organisations can expect to deliver a seamless customer experience, strengthen cash flow, reduced the number of number of customer enquiries and lower financial costs as the result of implementing a complete omni-channel customer interaction platform, that includes secure mobile payments.
Borge Astrup, formerly Managing Director of Intelecom's Customer Contact Division and the new CEO of Puzzel commented, "By working with us and building on our 20 years' of pioneering heritage, customers can be secure in the knowledge that they have chosen a provider that is tried and tested and yet innovative when it comes to delivering best of breed solutions. In a rapidly changing world our strategy is to expand our portfolio, for example with Puzzel Pay, and enhance our existing products to offer flexible, highly customisable solutions for improved customer service. These are exciting times for us as we look to bring all the pieces together to create a larger, stronger company that opens the door to new customer interaction solutions, new channel partners and new territories."
To find out more about Puzzel and the complete Puzzel solutions portfolio, visit https://www.puzzel.com
About Puzzel
Puzzel builds on 20 years' heritage. It was one of the first pioneers to develop a cloud-based contact centre. Puzzle also encompasses leading mobile messaging and mobile payments to deliver a flexible and customisable customer interaction platform to meet the needs of today's omni-channel and mobile environments. Puzzel can be adapted to accommodate from one to several thousand agents using any device, in any location and integrates with multiple applications seamlessly.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Puzzel employs over 130 people who are all passionate about delivering innovative customer interaction solutions for contact centres and mobile environments.
For more information please visit https://www.puzzel.com
Media Contact
Mary Phillips
+44 (0)1491 845553
mary@pra-ltd.co.uk
