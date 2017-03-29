Systancia designates a Channel Manager and strengthens its partner strategy

Contact

--Former Territory Manager for North of France and the Parisian region at Systancia, Eric Charreton now rallies sales, production and marketing teams to implement the means and tools for a daily support of Systancia's integrator partners.In order to make a success of its Channel ecosystem, one of the main levers and key links for its commercial development, Systancia also strengthens its partner program. Such an evolution is based on two principles: the strong growth on virtualization and cybersecurity markets as well as the added value that bring the partners - integrators or consulting companies - to Systancia and its final clients.The French software vendor's support is heightened through formations, joint marketing actions, common work on opportunities and an individualized follow-up, in order to achieve better technical and commercial performances for partners. In opposition with many other software vendors and constructors, there is no commitment on revenues asked. Systancia also guarantees a direct relationship with its partners, not going through wholesalers or distributors.« Our commercial organization covers all the regions, with a territorial presence. Each partner thus benefits from a close support in every step of the project. Unlike the big North-American software vendors on the virtualization and cybersecurity markets – less flexible and having such a big number of partners that those ones can't make a reasonable margin, this software vendor/integrator synergy represents an undeniable advantage for our partner program and makes the difference with final clients » announces Eric Charreton.Systancia's proactivity and flexibility is also noticeable in technology and sales for partners. Besides a coherent pricing policy allowing partners to make a comfortable margin, Systancia insures interoperability between its solutions in regards with clients' needs. Such an approach supports the goal of delivering applications on any device, at any time, in a secured and authenticated way thanks to innovative and robust solutions. Systancia's complete offer provides the answer to all of the users' needs.« 25% of Systancia's investments are dedicated to Research & Development. We regularly integrate new features allowing our solutions to be one step ahead of the market's standards and to distinguish themselves from the competitors' products. For instance Systancia has been implementing machine learning technology in its solutions for years. The reliability of the solutions proposed have been recognized by ANSSI (French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems) who have recently awarded IPdiva Secure 8 with its "Qualification"– which stands for a strong recommendation of use. Being one of Systancia's partners is then also making the choice of innovation and differentiation » adds Eric Charreton.Systancia's ambition is to address the whole market with an indirect model by doubling the number of its active partners and strengthening its collaboration with its existing network.« The nomination of Eric Charreton and the power of our voluntarist partner program are crucial assets to speed up our commercial development. Technical and commercial resources of our Channel program along with Systancia's innovative offering allow our partners to quickly integrate our solutions and answer big companies projects – mainly about mobility and cybersecurity », concludes Xavier Hameroux, Sales Manager at Systancia.Founded in 1998, Systancia is a recognized French software vendor in virtualization and cybersecurity, offering the next generation of application delivery infrastructure focused on users and security: application virtualization and VDI solutions, external access security, privileged access management (PAM), single sign-on (SSO) and identity management (IAM). Building on R&D as a growth engine, the Alsatian publisher relies on the technological value of its products and the closeness between its teams and its customers to meet the needs of users. Agile and in constant search of innovations, Systancia often outstrips the market leaders, bringing down the last barriers standing in front of it.In 2016, Systancia achieved a turnover of 5.7 million euros and has 76 employees in three locations: Sausheim, Paris and Rennes.