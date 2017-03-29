News By Tag
AIDS Rapid Test Kit Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period from 2017-2022
For the complete analysis of AIDS rapid test kit market and to elaborate the scope in the industry, the research offers raw material analysis covering key raw material, their price and key suppliers.
AIDS rapid test kit is the equipment which detects the presence of AIDS causing antibody and antigens without even going to the lab. Presently, various test kits are available in the market but for test result suitability a test needs to be highly sensitive and specific, easy to read, no complex storage requirement and easy for the operator to learn & use.
Initially, the report starts with the overview of rapid aids test kit market. It is segmented by product types such as Blood test and Saliva test considering factors such as production, revenue, price, market share and CAGR comparison in the time period from 2012-2022. Rapid AIDS kit is then segregated by its application which includes hospital, medical station and pharmacy for 2012-2022. Furthermore, focusing on the global scale test kit market, the production, consumption, revenue, market size and CAGR of various region including North America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia and India, is mentioned in the research report.
In the concluding section of the report, global top manufacturers are mentioned along with their production, price, revenue and market share. Some of the key players include:
• AccuBioTech
• Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc.
• Orasure Technologies
• Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd
• Turklab Tibbi Malzemeler San. Tic. A.S
• Alere
• Standard Diagnostics
• Autobio Diagnostics Co. LTD
