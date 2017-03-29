How to deliver a procurement change programme London Conference

churchil war rooms

Wilmslow - Cheshire - England

Ashley Brennan

Odesma

Ashley BrennanOdesma

-- On Tuesday 20th June 2017, Odesma will be holding their inaugural London conference for the Procurement sector. The event will take place at the Churchill War Rooms, King Charles Street, London, SW1A 2AQ and is free to attend.Although the event doesn't start until 10am delegates will have the opportunity to view the Churchill war rooms museum and network with a host of procurement professionals from 9am. Refreshments and lunch is provided and the event is free to attend. All you need to do is register your details on our EventBrite page.Presentations and discussions will give valuable insight into how to deliver a procurement change programme, ways in which different resources and capabilities can be brought together to benefit the transformation programme and its stakeholders as well as case studies on the use of eSourcing and the much anticipated results of our Brexit and Procurement survey. (Brexit survey still available here - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FVL8KMF)Guest speakers already confirmed for the event include Harry Wiltshire - Professional Athlete, Market Dojo - eSourcing specialists, Provalido - experts in savings tracking and Procurement PeopleCloud®- interim and permanent people suppliers. Simon Barber, global head of indirect procurement, Brambles, will detail how they have delivered a global step change in procurement performance.All the information for the event is on our website including registration details. www.odesma.co.uk/eventsEndsAshley BrennanMarketing ExecutiveOdesma Ltdashley.brennan@odesma.co.ukTel: 01625 526 161Mob: 07449 394 149Editors NotesOdesma re-imagine procurement. Our unique on-demand delivery model is designed to change more than just your bottom line.At Odesma we identify the right strategies that drive performance improvements, securing resource of the highest capability across a broad range of disciplines when it is needed.We implement and maintain the bottom line benefits year on year without driving up the cost of running your organisation. Odesma will support you through these challenges using our expertise to ensure that your organisation can continue to operate without interruption.www.odesma.co.ukTwitter: @OdesmaUKLinkedIn: Odesma Ltd