Brita And Cybersmile Team Up For The Filtered Life
Partnership announced between Brita and The Cybersmile Foundation.
"Life is all about the choices we make. Choosing to filter out the negativity in your life is a great way to live positively, in the world around you and also online. The more positive choices we make and the more people become aware of how these choices can affect others, the brighter our lives will be on and offline for everyone." Dan Raisbeck, Co-Founder - The Cybersmile Foundation.
Cybersmile have promoted positivity and the science of happiness since 2010 and this latest partnership with Brita will support a more diverse, inclusive and caring online community for all.
"Brita is committed to helping people live The Filtered Life, reminding them to filter out the bad so they can get to the good – in water and in life – particularly important on social media. We couldn't have found a better partner for this important mission than The Cybersmile Foundation,"
"Their dedication to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online, while promoting diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community aligns perfectly with Brita's goals. Through our work with The Cybersmile Foundation, we hope to make the digital world a safer space for all to enjoy, so we can filter out the hate and enjoy the great things about the Internet!"
As part of The Filtered Life campaign, Brita have come up with a fun new 'Filter Your Feed' tool that searches for potentially negative or hurtful words on your Twitter feed and then gives you fun options to replace those negative words with something positive. This allows people to filter out any negatives and replace them with fun positives, helping to make the Internet a better place for everyone. Brita is also donating $1 to Cybersmile for every negative post you delete or positive post with #FilterYourFeed, up to $20,000, that you share.
Activities kick off on April 6th with the Filter Your Feed campaign, alongside NBA superstar Steph Curry who is an official supporter of the campaign.
To find out more about the campaign and see how people have empowered themselves to greatness through filtering out the hate, go to: https://www.cybersmile.org/
About The Cybersmile Foundation
The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi award winning non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of digital abuse and bullying online. They work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community.
Through education and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, The Cybersmile Foundation reduces incidents of cyberbullying and provides professional help along with support services to children and adults.
