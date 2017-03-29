Country(s)
SMi Group Reports: 16 Prominent Updates in Pre-Filled Syringes by Big Pharma and Industry Innovators
Just 3 weeks remain until SMi Group arrive to Boston, Massachusetts, to host Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017
1. Opening keynote on combination product regulatory requirements presented by the FDA
2. AbbVie navigate regulations surrounding human factors
3. Shire provide guidelines on strategy, execution, compliance and container selection. They will also draw from case study insight to address challenges of drug delivery in pediatric patients.
4. Attendees will join Allergan in the safety evaluation of leachables from PFS drug products
5. AstraZeneca develop a market strategy for initiating successful device changes post commercialisation
6. A spotlight on wearable devices and overcoming the challenges of delivering large-molecule and high-volume biologics presented by Amgen
7. Nemera offer new direction on tailoring auto-injectors for optimized drug delivery
8. Combination products: Clinical and quality considerations applicable to bridging principles explained by Janssen
9. West Pharmaceuticals compare the stability of protein solutions in pre-fillable syringes made of glass or plastic under quiescent conditions and when subjected to mild agitation
10. Zeon explain the use of Cyclo Olefin Polymers (COP) for syringe, vial and cartridge applications
11. MediPharm present the latest trends in smart and multi-functional labelling solutions for pre-filled syringes
12. Sandoz and TESARO provide criteria for pre-filled syringes CMO selection
13. Eli Lilly & Company focus on patient centricity in PFS's and apply computer modelling in pharmaceutical packaging
14. Terumo Europe and Nemera give a joint presentation on the safe delivery of biotherapeutics
15. Overcoming challenges with oxygen sensitive biologics. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical provide new updates in their multilayer plastic vial & syringe with glass-like gas barrier.
16. Nipro unveil innovative technologies in the manufacturing process of glass pre-filled syringes
A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.pfsamericas.com
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast
Conference: 26th & 27th April 2017
The Colonnade, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
