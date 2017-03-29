 
News By Tag
* Artist Of The Month
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces Anupam Pal as the 'Artist of the Month' for April 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Artist Of The Month

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Every month, they choose an artist, who is associated with their gallery, who is awarded the prestigious title of 'Artist for the Month'. The title helps the artist to come in the limelight which gives him/her an opportunity to promote the artworks on the vast platform offered by Indian Art Ideas. This empowers an artist in capturing eyeballs and connecting with potential buyers. This unique concept, of facilitation of artists, was introduced with the intention to not only honor and appreciate an artist's passionate efforts but also bridge the gap between them and art collectors.

Based out of Jamshedpur, the featured artist of the month Anupam Pal highlights his vision through the exclusive style of paintings created by him. Even the slightest stroke of his brush crafts magical details on the canvas, something which leaves everyone awestruck. He has a special inclination towards Indian mythology and his artworks are a true reflection of his deep spiritual intellect. Mr. Pal understands his responsibility towards the society and some of his paintings, like 'Conservation', go on to address conservative thoughts which the society holds in regard to women. He successfully uses a wide array of color palette on the canvas to exhibit the diverse and mixed moods of his subjects. There are no two doubts about it that Mr. Pal is a dynamic artist and styles his paintings in a unique yet beautiful manner.

Various Solo and Group Exhibitions have witnessed the magnificent artworks of Mr. Pal. His work has gained recognition across the globe and he has won various titles to his name which stands proof to his great artistic intellect.

About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in

Contact
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indianartideas.com Email Verified
Tags:Artist Of The Month
Industry:Arts
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Indian Art Ideas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share