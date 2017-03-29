News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces Anupam Pal as the 'Artist of the Month' for April 2017
Based out of Jamshedpur, the featured artist of the month Anupam Pal highlights his vision through the exclusive style of paintings created by him. Even the slightest stroke of his brush crafts magical details on the canvas, something which leaves everyone awestruck. He has a special inclination towards Indian mythology and his artworks are a true reflection of his deep spiritual intellect. Mr. Pal understands his responsibility towards the society and some of his paintings, like 'Conservation', go on to address conservative thoughts which the society holds in regard to women. He successfully uses a wide array of color palette on the canvas to exhibit the diverse and mixed moods of his subjects. There are no two doubts about it that Mr. Pal is a dynamic artist and styles his paintings in a unique yet beautiful manner.
Various Solo and Group Exhibitions have witnessed the magnificent artworks of Mr. Pal. His work has gained recognition across the globe and he has won various titles to his name which stands proof to his great artistic intellect.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in
