Sustainable Omega-3 EPA Cultivated by PlanktonHolland
Our Omega-3 phospholipid isn't found in any other vegetarian source and contains a very high level of the essential fatty acid EPA.
Our Marine Phytoplankton Algae are growing steadily in 130,000 years old briny Primordial Water, only 90 meters below the Nusery, safely stowed away during the Ice Age for now. Guaranteed pure and the cream of the crop for the vegetable nutritious micro Algae.
The Algae use no more than the natural light and no heating, other than only during the winter months so that the Algae does not freeze. The ingenious organic process, the inspiring environment and the entire team makes the absolute difference.
Pure Vegan
The whole vegetable part of the Marine Phytoplankton produced by PlanktonHolland is characterized by a combination of unique qualities which can't be found in any other food product. Moreover, already from the beginning of the evolution of our planet is plankton at the base of the food chain.
Our Marine Phytoplankton Algae is an appropriate dietary supplement planktonholland.com/
Nutrients
Our supplements contain at least 60 natural building blocks including essential amino acids [40%] and Omega-3 phospholipid EPA fatty acids, antioxidants in the form of special pigments and much more.
Compared to other micro Algae, our Algae contains a high level of the essential fatty acid EPA. This Omega-3 phospholipid isn't found in any other vegetarian source. The bioavailability and the biological effectively of this EPA-oil is extraordinary.
Taste Sensation
The Marine Phytoplankton Algae has the so-called Umami taste, also referred to as the fifth taste, besides salty, sweet, bitter and sour. To add the tasty PlanktonHolland Algae to other ingredients their flavour will be strengthened. Because of the high oil content of the Marine Phytoplankton Algae, it has a slight fragrance of marine.
Everything can be combined with the tasty PlanktonHolland products, you determine your own taste sensation to add your favorite flavour. What do you think of lime, strawberry, raspberry, banana or mango with as a bonus walnuts or hazelnuts. Also chocolate is easy to combine with the tasty PlanktonHolland, particularly right?
Violet Glas Packaging
Because we make every effort to save the environment, we now offer our supplements in special Miron violet glass, which is traditionally known for its preservative qualities.
This packaging assures the quality of our products which are sensitive to light, moisture and heat, as our all-natural dietary supplements.
Curious about our Power Plant? https://planktonholland.com
Contact
Dino M. Frederking
0031889909950
info@planktonholland.com
