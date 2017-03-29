News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mercy ACO Appoints Innovaccer as its Technology Partner for Value-based Care Initiatives
Mercy ACO uses Datashop as an integrated data warehouse for all clinical, financial, lab, pharmacy, and immunization data and port data with help of Datashop pipelines from over 65 service locations including Hospitals, CAH, Ambulatory sites, payer data, and more.
Datashop on top of its Data Lake powers applications like Contract Performance Reporting and Analytics, Care Coordination, and Clinical Documentation Improvement. This will enable Mercy ACO to manage all of their shared savings contracts both on cost of care and quality of care. Risk stratification and predictive quality scoring modules will intelligently queue up patients for care coordinators to look after coupled with intuitive care plan management system to increase their efficiency in coordinating care.
"InnovAccer has demonstrated a unique ability to aggregate and normalize data from multiple billing and clinical sources into an accessible data warehouse. They worked with us to develop the user interfaces and analytics to fit our specific needs to report actionable information from the statewide level to the individual physician level. Mercy ACO now has the data we need to clinically integrate and manage over 300,000 patients in value based contracts." Dr. David Swieskowski, President of Mercy ACO.
"We are excited to collaborate with Mercy ACO in providing them with a holistic value based care technology suite - Datashop. It will enable them to cover whole spectrum of value based care initiatives and reduce number of IT systems in their network to only two: the EMRs and Datashop" said Kanav Hasija, Co-Founder and President at Innovaccer.
Innovating Value-based care through advanced Care Management
Innovaccer's population health management suite will help the ACO create impact at population scale by inculcating advanced analytics supporting contract performance tracking and quality reporting. Furthermore, through automated work queues and risk stratification, Innovaccer will be automating the care coordination process for the ACO staff to streamline the care management process and take care of a lot of the patient identification and stratification work that has to be done manually.
"Using its pre-built connectivity with the majority of the EMRs deployed, Datashop provides Hadoop-based data lake infrastructure for near real-time exchange of information. It's a modular approach, with flexibility to scale at its core" said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "This is an exciting, strategic relationship that leverages our deep experience in innovating big data applications in Healthcare. An interoperable population health management suite at Mercy ACO paves the way for a future-proof infrastructure with most advanced technologies being used to help manage patients without the hassles of last decade technology."
Mercy ACO with these new capabilities will focus on expanding quality measures, value-based services, and advanced analytics to track and capitalize on care opportunities to treating complex chronic care patients. Innovaccer is also performing advanced analytics to improve Clinical Documentation Improvement processes with Mercy. The automated and centralized collection of data and intuitive dashboards ACO staff would be able to spend their time on analyzing the data and meeting the needs of the members, leading to better care management, and developing multiple use cases to improve outcomes, and drive shared savings for the entire ecosystem.
About Mercy ACO
Mercy ACO (http://www.mercydesmoines.org/
The ACO Network today consists of a total of six regional Chapters, which include 168 Participant Organizations with over 2,800+ providers. Participants and Providers have collaboratively come together to work towards providing value based care. To date Mercy ACO has reduced healthcare expenditures in excess of $40 million as part of it growing portfolio of value based agreements. Today under these agreements Mercy ACO has over 300,000 value based contract and attributed members.
Mercy ACO's vision is an ACO that fosters engaged, patient-centric care across the care continuum through coordination and innovation. With advanced data analytics; the dynamic Mercy Health Coach Program; and collaborative efforts between Mercy ACO and ACO Participants, this vision is becoming reality.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.
Press Contact
Sachin Saxena
Innovaccer Inc.
650-479-4891
sachin.saxena@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse