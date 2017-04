Mercy ACO Appoints Innovaccer as its Technology Partner for Value-based Care Initiatives

End

-- Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/), a Silicon Valley-based healthcare analytics company, announced that the Mercy Accountable Care Organization (http://www.mercydesmoines.org/), one of the largest ACOs in the state of Iowa, has chosen Innovaccer's proprietary platform 'Datashop' to drive end-to-end value-based care initiatives in their organisation.Mercy ACO uses Datashop as an integrated data warehouse for all clinical, financial, lab, pharmacy, and immunization data and port data with help of Datashop pipelines from over 65 service locations including Hospitals, CAH, Ambulatory sites, payer data, and more.Datashop on top of its Data Lake powers applications like Contract Performance Reporting and Analytics, Care Coordination, and Clinical Documentation Improvement. This will enable Mercy ACO to manage all of their shared savings contracts both on cost of care and quality of care. Risk stratification and predictive quality scoring modules will intelligently queue up patients for care coordinators to look after coupled with intuitive care plan management system to increase their efficiency in coordinating care."We are excited to collaborate with Mercy ACO in providing them with a holistic value based care technology suite - Datashop. It will enable them to cover whole spectrum of value based care initiatives and reduce number of IT systems in their network to only two: the EMRs and Datashop" said Kanav Hasija, Co-Founder and President at Innovaccer.Innovaccer's population health management suite will help the ACO create impact at population scale by inculcating advanced analytics supporting contract performance tracking and quality reporting. Furthermore, through automated work queues and risk stratification, Innovaccer will be automating the care coordination process for the ACO staff to streamline the care management process and take care of a lot of the patient identification and stratification work that has to be done manually."Using its pre-built connectivity with the majority of the EMRs deployed, Datashop provides Hadoop-based data lake infrastructure for near real-time exchange of information. It's a modular approach, with flexibility to scale at its core" said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "This is an exciting, strategic relationship that leverages our deep experience in innovating big data applications in Healthcare. An interoperable population health management suite at Mercy ACO paves the way for a future-proof infrastructure with most advanced technologies being used to help manage patients without the hassles of last decade technology."Mercy ACO with these new capabilities will focus on expanding quality measures, value-based services, and advanced analytics to track and capitalize on care opportunities to treating complex chronic care patients. Innovaccer is also performing advanced analytics to improve Clinical Documentation Improvement processes with Mercy. The automated and centralized collection of data and intuitive dashboards ACO staff would be able to spend their time on analyzing the data and meeting the needs of the members, leading to better care management, and developing multiple use cases to improve outcomes, and drive shared savings for the entire ecosystem.Mercy ACO ( http://www.mercydesmoines.org/ ), LLC, founded in 2012, is part of Mercy Health Network a joint operating agreement between two of the largest Catholic, not-for-profit health organizations in the United States: Catholic Health Initiatives, based in Englewood, Colorado, and Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Michigan. The mission of Mercy ACO is to redesign the delivery of healthcare to achieve the three-part-aim, which includes improving population health, improving individual patient care, and lowering costs for all patients.The ACO Network today consists of a total of six regional Chapters, which include 168 Participant Organizations with over 2,800+ providers. Participants and Providers have collaboratively come together to work towards providing value based care. To date Mercy ACO has reduced healthcare expenditures in excess of $40 million as part of it growing portfolio of value based agreements. Today under these agreements Mercy ACO has over 300,000 value based contract and attributed members.Mercy ACO's vision is an ACO that fosters engaged, patient-centric care across the care continuum through coordination and innovation. With advanced data analytics; the dynamic Mercy Health Coach Program; and collaborative efforts between Mercy ACO and ACO Participants, this vision is becoming reality.Innovaccer Inc. ( http://www.innovaccer.com/ ) is a Silicon Valley-headquartered Healthcare analytics company. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data generated from all points of care, streamline the information and help organizations make powerful decisions based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its' proprietary product Datashop enables provider organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Catholic Health Initiatives, El Paso HIE, Stratifi, Catalyst, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wolters Kluwers.For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.Sachin SaxenaInnovaccer Inc.650-479-4891sachin.saxena@innovaccer.com