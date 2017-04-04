Iankovskyi Foundation anounces the Vth Children drawing contest UKRAINE-THE LAND OF TALENTS

Igor Iankovskyi Charity Foundation "Initiative for the Future" starts collection of pieces for the anniversary 5th National children drawing contest entitled "UKRAINE – THE LAND OF TALENTS".

-- Ukraine has rich cultural and historical heritage, which every Ukrainian is being proud of. Everybody knows recognized national genius: Taras Shevchenko, Lesia Ukrainka, Ivan Franko. A lot of people are aware of that postal coding, helicopter, missile engine and the first artificial satellite of Earth have been created by Ukrainians. However, we are almost unaware about the accomplishments of modern Ukrainians, who live just next door and glorify our nation far beyond its borders."This year we propose to our young artists-contestants to demonstrate their knowledge of modern Ukrainian achievements in different domains: culture, science, arts, medicine, energy and innovations. The pieces should describe either people, who modern Ukraine is proud of, or a scientific or technical discovery, achievement in culture, arts, architecture and so on. Our nation is extremely talented and we should learn to show it", - that is an opinion of the Charity Foundation's "Initiative for the Future" founder, Igor Iankovskyi.As it was before, the Contest "UKRAINE – THE LAND OF TALENTS" is opened for participation for children aged 5 to 17 years old from all-over Ukraine. The Contest accepts pieces of children visual art, notably: pictures, drawings and gravures in different art techniques, on paper formatted А2 and A3. The contest will end on the 1of June 2017. Traditionally, "Initiative for the Future" Foundation will sum up the Contest in June by solemn prize-awarding ceremony.Iankovskyi Foundation's National children drawings contest receives hundreds of pieces from all-over Ukraine. Last year, the contest received more than 500 pieces from 485 young Ukrainian artists. The outcomes of the contest entitled "Ukraine: the way to peace" by young talents were exhibited at Ukrainian House on the Khreshyatyk Street, free for the general public.To recall, the outcomes of the previous National children drawings contest's editions "My native land – Ukraine", "My peaceful Ukraine" and "FAITH.HOPE.LOVE", were exhibited abroad in large-scale dimensions and solemn occasions with the support of Igor Iankovskyi Charity Foundation "Initiative for the Future", representing the talents of our young artists to the world community – at Ukrainian Cultural Center in Paris, Economic Forum in Poland, at the European Parliament building in Brussels an United Nations Headquarters in New-York.