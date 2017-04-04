News By Tag
Iankovskyi Foundation anounces the Vth Children drawing contest UKRAINE-THE LAND OF TALENTS
Igor Iankovskyi Charity Foundation "Initiative for the Future" starts collection of pieces for the anniversary 5th National children drawing contest entitled "UKRAINE – THE LAND OF TALENTS".
"This year we propose to our young artists-contestants to demonstrate their knowledge of modern Ukrainian achievements in different domains: culture, science, arts, medicine, energy and innovations. The pieces should describe either people, who modern Ukraine is proud of, or a scientific or technical discovery, achievement in culture, arts, architecture and so on. Our nation is extremely talented and we should learn to show it", - that is an opinion of the Charity Foundation's "Initiative for the Future" founder, Igor Iankovskyi.
As it was before, the Contest "UKRAINE – THE LAND OF TALENTS" is opened for participation for children aged 5 to 17 years old from all-over Ukraine. The Contest accepts pieces of children visual art, notably: pictures, drawings and gravures in different art techniques, on paper formatted А2 and A3. The contest will end on the 1st of June 2017. Traditionally, "Initiative for the Future" Foundation will sum up the Contest in June by solemn prize-awarding ceremony.
Iankovskyi Foundation's National children drawings contest receives hundreds of pieces from all-over Ukraine. Last year, the contest received more than 500 pieces from 485 young Ukrainian artists. The outcomes of the contest entitled "Ukraine: the way to peace" by young talents were exhibited at Ukrainian House on the Khreshyatyk Street, free for the general public.
To recall, the outcomes of the previous National children drawings contest's editions "My native land – Ukraine", "My peaceful Ukraine" and "FAITH.HOPE.LOVE"
Igor Iankovskyi Charity Foundation
+380444590304
***@iff-charity.org
