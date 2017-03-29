 
April 2017





The first steps in online or how to create a website?

WebiProg company is an expert in the custom website design and development of online stores on platforms OpenCart, Shopware, WordPress/WooCommerce, Joomla, Magento, Zen Cart, etc.
 
 
Listed Under

ALBANY, N.Y. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Make us beautiful ...

Now only a lazy Internet user does not have his own page or website, the good on the Internet is quite a lot of companies that provide conventionally free hosting (that is, you do not pay money for placing your pages, but only arrange advertising of the benefactor company). Of course, free hosting, which is an ideal opportunity for the creative self-realization of individuals, is unacceptable for respectable organizations. The pages of a company on the server of shareware hosting will cause only bewilderment of potential customers: if the company is so cool, could not there be ten dollars a month to pay for professional hosting? And the creation of corporate sites or online stores on free technical platforms can only provoke sarcasm from competitors.

Where to get a website?

No matter you want to earn only through the Internet, or your business is quite palpable. The site now need everyone. But here's where to get your own website, so that cheap and cheerful?

What options?

Gone are the days when in order to make the site, it was necessary to learn a programming language. Today, the network can find several constructors with which to collect your own site. However, it will have a bit to read and understand. Even easier to order a website inexpensively and get ready in 1-2 days. But if you need a complex site or with special design, its manufacture will cost a decent amount. Each of these options have their pros and cons.

Designers are not for everyone.

The apparent simplicity has attracted many designers who want to save. But in fact this saving becomes an obstacle to the promotion and, as a consequence, the cause of low incomes. The fact that the sites created by the designer to receive the third-level domain names. Search engines do not like them and often bypass its index. Thus, the site does not appear in the search results from your potential customers. And how else people will know about your site? Sites designers fit only for those who does not expect to attract customers with the help of contextual advertising or promotion.

Site Bonuses to order.

If you need a simple business card site, or "Landing-Page" is not necessarily ordered development of the website (http://webiprog.com/) with individual design and powerful functionality. For successful promotion is enough modest site that was created from a template. However, he will get the right domain name, which will allow him as much as possible get into the search engines to index. In addition to its many sites online studios offer administration and promotion at discounted prices.

An online store is a more complex system than a website.

Consequently, the creation of an online store is a more complex and lengthy technical process. What is most important in creating an online store? Of course, make it convenient for use. About this and many other things in the following essays.

Contact
Phone: +44 (0) 20 8133 9324
E-mail: sam.stayer@webiprog.com
***@gmail.com
Source:WebiProg com.
Email:***@gmail.com
