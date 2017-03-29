News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ten Years of Music Street Journal Available as Books
All articles published in the first ten years of Music Street Journal are now available in book form.
All of the books are available in hardcover and paperback. The paperback editions of the first 11 books (up to 2002 Volume 1) are available at Amazon and other outlets. All the books will eventually be available there, but for now the rest can be purchased exclusively at lulu.com/strangesound, while those first 11 can be obtained at lulu and the additional sources.
The first issue of Music Street Journal was released as an email document on February 1st, 1998. Since then the publication has grown into a website and continued by releasing an issue every two months. Music Street Journal publishes music reviews (CD, video, concert and more) along with music interviews. The primary focus is on progressive rock, but they cover everything.
That online bookstore at lulu.com/strangesound also has books by Gary Hill. Hill publishes Music Street Journal and is an author of such books as "The Strange Sound of Cthulhu: Music Inspired by the Writings of H.P. Lovecraft" and "Poetry of the Air: A Collection of Love Letters from Musicians to Music."
Music Street Journal can be found at musicstreetjournal.com. All articles ever published at the site are available sorted by artist and issue via text links at the top of the page. Additional material (audio interviews, photo galleries and much more) is available in the members area for as little as 6 dollars. A "click to register" link on the main page of the site reveals membership options.
Contact
Gary Hill
***@musicstreetjournal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse