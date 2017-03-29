News By Tag
Ocean Star Capitals welcomes Jeremy Ho back as Head of Institutional Clients Division
Jeremy had previously worked for Ocean Star Capitals as a Securities Analyst between 2002 and 2009, before deciding to take up a new position with JP Morgan in New York.
Jeremy's experience in New York with the big institutions means he will take charge of Ocean Star Capitals' Institutional Clients Division, helping to identify opportunities in the market and developing bond investment strategies.
Ocean Star Capitals' President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joseph Lee commented on Jeremy's return saying "Jeremy is an exceptional talent and has gained invaluable experience when working along side institutional clients. His work ethic and communication skills are an example to us all."
"We were sorry to lose him seven years ago, when he played a critical role in helping to build our business and are delighted to have coaxed him back" added Mr. Joseph Lee, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Star Capitals.
Ocean Star Capitals' new Head of Institutional Clients Division, Mr. Jeremy Ho said on his return "I am very excited to be returning to Ocean Star Capitals and also to be returning home to Hong Kong. New York was a fantastic experience but my roots are here and I cannot wait to get going again with the guys at Ocean Star Capitals."
In 2005, Ocean Star Capitals established itself as one of the primary investment advisory firms to provide multi-lingual focused client services, intelligent business strategies and in-depth market research to expats and local clients alike in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region.
Ocean Star Capitals services simplifies client understanding by providing not only wealth management, but also investment solutions, financial planning, tax & risk management, institutional services, and private wealth services.
Ocean Star Capitals' investment philosophy is based on years of collective in-depth market research and trending positions in both bull and bear markets.
Ocean Star Capitals competitive advantage is being able to offer low risk, high return investments over short, medium, or long-term positions on a global basis.
