Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment and Diagnosis Market- Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Treatment and Diagnosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
· Serologic test
· Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test
CMV diagnosis is very critical in pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals. Enzyme-linked immunoassay test is the most widely used serologic testing for CMV infection in laboratories. Besides, PCR technique is also widely implemented for samples of saliva, and urine. Awareness about the infection is essential as most of the cases go undiagnosed at early stages as the disease is asymptomatic.
Cytomegalovirus infection market: Treatment approach
People diagnosed with high risk of CMV infection may be given anti-viral medications to prevent the disease to get in to active stage. There is no cure available for treating the CMV infection. Ganciclovir, Val ganciclovir, Cidofovir, Valacyclovir and Foscarnet are few major anti-viral medications prescribed. In some cases, CMV immune globulin contains antibodies (proteins) may be prescribed to prevent CMV infection. There are certain products in pipeline which includes Cytovir CMV, Letermovir, CytoTect CP 70, Brincidofovir and ASP0113, commercialization of which is expected to fuel the global CMV infection treatment and diagnosis market growth in the near future.
Vital statistics for the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market
Besides, diagnosis of new CMV cases would be a propelling factor for global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market. The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates that 40%-100% of the global population have CMV antibody present in their body. Immunocompromised patients (HIV, organ transplant), premature infants, newborns and with congenital CMV are at high risk of developing serious illness with CMV infection.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every 150 infants are born with congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in the U.S. However, only one in five infants infected with CMV have long term health problems. Prevailing infection rates and demand for effective treatment therapies would be thrusting the cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market growth.
CMV infection treatment and diagnosis market: Regional overview
Early diagnosis practices would drive the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market in developed regions such as North America and Europe, where accessibility to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities is high compared to the emerging economies. For market players in the diagnosis and treatment of CMV infection, ensuring accessibility and healthcare investment in emerging nations would be critical to generate better return on investments.
Some of the major players in the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market are Merck & Co. Inc., Cell Medical Ltd., Chimerix, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
