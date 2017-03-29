Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment and Diagnosis Market- Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Treatment and Diagnosis Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a virus that belongs to herpesvirus family that remain dormant in the human body. CMV infection can occur in people of all ages worldwide. CMV is a communicable disease that spreads through body fluids such as saliva, blood, urine, semen, and breast milk. Presence of CMV infection can be detected by various testing methods based on which the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market can be analyzed:· Serologic test· Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testCMV diagnosis is very critical in pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals. Enzyme-linked immunoassay test is the most widely used serologic testing for CMV infection in laboratories. Besides, PCR technique is also widely implemented for samples of saliva, and urine. Awareness about the infection is essential as most of the cases go undiagnosed at early stages as the disease is asymptomatic.Cytomegalovirus infection market: Treatment approachPeople diagnosed with high risk of CMV infection may be given anti-viral medications to prevent the disease to get in to active stage. There is no cure available for treating the CMV infection. Ganciclovir, Val ganciclovir, Cidofovir, Valacyclovir and Foscarnet are few major anti-viral medications prescribed. In some cases, CMV immune globulin contains antibodies (proteins) may be prescribed to prevent CMV infection. There are certain products in pipeline which includes Cytovir CMV, Letermovir, CytoTect CP 70, Brincidofovir and ASP0113, commercialization of which is expected to fuel the global CMV infection treatment and diagnosis market growth in the near future.Vital statistics for the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis marketBesides, diagnosis of new CMV cases would be a propelling factor for global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market. The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates that 40%-100% of the global population have CMV antibody present in their body. Immunocompromised patients (HIV, organ transplant), premature infants, newborns and with congenital CMV are at high risk of developing serious illness with CMV infection.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every 150 infants are born with congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in the U.S. However, only one in five infants infected with CMV have long term health problems. Prevailing infection rates and demand for effective treatment therapies would be thrusting the cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market growth.CMV infection treatment and diagnosis market: Regional overviewEarly diagnosis practices would drive the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market in developed regions such as North America and Europe, where accessibility to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities is high compared to the emerging economies. For market players in the diagnosis and treatment of CMV infection, ensuring accessibility and healthcare investment in emerging nations would be critical to generate better return on investments.Some of the major players in the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market are Merck & Co. Inc., Cell Medical Ltd., Chimerix, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.