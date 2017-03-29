 
SPHERE Expands London Office with Hiring of Security Industry Expert Stephen Gailey

Gailey to evangelize SPHERE and lead the cybersecurity organisation's technology team
 
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- SPHERE Technology Solutions, an award-winning woman-owned cybersecurity firm, has tapped industry expert Stephen Gailey to spearhead the growth of the technology team in the United Kingdom.

Gailey brings close to 25 years of experience and expertise running projects involving large international teams with annual operational budgets in the millions.  He has worked in highly regulated environments, in particular financial services, dealing with compliance and legislative challenges.  In his previous role, Gailey oversaw the EMEA Security Practice for Splunk, prior to that he was the group head of Information Security Services for Barclays.

"The cybersecurity market in the United Kingdom is poised to expand, with the ever-increasing compliance issues, rules and regulations that organisations will need to deal with," said Steve Gailey, Senior Director, IT Solutions, EMEA, at SPHERE Technology Solutions.  "I am looking forward to joining SPHERE and along with the great team already in place we are strategically poised to meet the needs of our clients."

"The addition of Stephen Gailey to our London-based organisation will position SPHERE to increase our capabilities and allow us to continue our phenomenal growth in the region," said Bill Noonan, Senior Director with SPHERE Technology Solutions.  "I welcome Stephen and look forward to working with him to position SPHERE as a leading provider of strategic solutions to our clients."

For more information about SPHERE Technology Solutions, please visit www.sphereco.com.

About SPHERE Technology Solutions

SPHERE Technology Solutions is an acknowledged leader in Cybersecurity solutions. Working with cutting edge technologies to provide concrete, business-relevant technology solutions as both project-based assignments and on-going managed services, along with strategic software sales and integration, SPHERE is one of the fastest growing, woman-owned technology firms in New Jersey. Based in Jersey City, NJ with a global staff, SPHERE has been engaged by numerous Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, transportation, insurance and manufacturing companies in the US and globally.
