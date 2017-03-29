Berry Love LLC, Organic Sun Dried Mulberries, Turkish Superfood on Sale!

100 g Dried Mulberries include 43 kcal. They are rich of Vitamin A, C and E. They contain 70% carbs, 14% fiber, 12% protein and 3% fat, which makes them fairly high in protein, at least compared to most berries.

-- We can summarize the main benefits of dried mulberries just like that;Promoted by Dr. Oz in 2012, the mulberry fruit has enjoyed an increased consumption rate and has come to be recognized more widely by the organic food market. With its low glycemic index level, which has been referred to as its most important feature by Dr. Oz, mulberry is an excellent snack for children and adults alike. Another aspect that makes the fruit unique is resveratrol contained in it. This antioxidant increases the body's resistance to free radicals and reduces leucocytes in the blood, a fact known by those living in the Near East and Far East for centuries. They have used mulberries as an antiseptic to heal wounds, especially of the mouth.Because our mulberries have a unique sweet taste, you can mix them into your cereals, oatmeals combined with raisins, trail mixes, homemade cakes, yoghurt, and desserts.They are additionally a satisfying and nutritious snack to go too. Dried mulberries can also be reconstituted in water to improve their texture and incorporated into other recipes or you can grind them up and add them to recipes for muffins and cupcakes.If you produce chocolate bars, fruitful protein bars, candies, and snacks; we got something for you: Sun Dried Mulberry Crumbles.Colour Difference shows the different moisture levels and nutritious. Except Morus Nigra (Black Mulberries) all white, creamy, brown and dark mulberries are coming from the same variety ( Morus Alba) of mulberry trees. But why is the color different? This is because when the humidity goes high, the color of the berries gets darker. For sure the sweet taste and the nutrition of mulberries increase when the color is darker. The White color mainly shows the less humidity and dry texture.