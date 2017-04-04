 
News By Tag
* Elevator & Escalator Market
* 6wresearch
* Australia New Zealand
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Australia & New Zealand Elevator & Escalator Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

According to 6Wresearch, Australia and New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market is expected to Register a CAGR of 4.4% during 2017-23.
 
 
australia-new-zealand-elevator-escalator-market-20
australia-new-zealand-elevator-escalator-market-20
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Elevator & Escalator Market
6wresearch
Australia New Zealand

Industry:
Reports

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Reports

NEW DELHI, India - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Australia and New Zealand Elevator & Escalator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During 2017-23- 6Wresearch

Over the last three years, owing to economic slowdown, decline in exports coupled with depreciating currency resulted in the overall slowdown of government spending towards several infrastructure development & construction projects in both Australia and New Zealand. Thus, affecting the number of new installations of elevators and escalators in the region during 2014-16. However, during the last quarter of 2016, the market witnessed a surge in construction projects due to increasing FDIs especially in Australia's retail and hospitality sectors.

According to 6Wresearch, Australia and New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market is expected to Register a CAGR of 4.4% during 2017-23. Growing skyscraper construction, surge in construction market, growing government spending, infrastructural development projects, and increasing FDI in retail and construction market along with growing installation of elevators in residential vertical would drive the demand for elevator and escalator systems in Australia and New Zealand over the next six years.

According to Prijo Samuel, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, "Commercial vertical which includes transportation and retail segments, accounted for major share in the overall market. Australia and New Zealand are posting significant infrastructural development activities in commercial sector. Also, upcoming residential construction projects to further stimulating the growth in the forecast period".

"Moreover, rise in the number of foreign tourists are boosting tourism industry, which is driving the construction of new hotels across the region, especially New South Wales, Victoria and Auckland, resulting into increased deployment of elevators in the country," Samuel further added.

According to Shefali Goel, Sr. Research Analyst, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, "Amongst all services, new installation service segment contributes a major share in the market revenues. However, with the growing elevator and escalator base in the region, maintenance service segment is expected to witness maximum growth over the next six years."

"Further, Australia accounted for largest share in Australia and New Zealand elevator and escalator market attributed to key construction projects in commercial and retail verticals," Shefali concluded.

Major companies in Australia and New Zealand elevator and escalator market include- Kone Corporation, Otis Elevator, Schindler, and ThyssenKrupp.

"Australia and New Zealand Elevator and Escalator Market (2017-2023)" provides in-depth analysis with 88 figures and 9 tables covered in more than 128 pages. The report estimates and forecast overall Australia and New Zealand elevator and escalator market by revenue, by types, by countries, by services and by verticals such as residential, commercial, and industrial. The report also gives the insights on competitive landscape, market share by companies, companies benchmarking, company profiles, market drivers and restraints.

Source Link:http://www.6wresearch.com/press-releases/australia-new-ze...

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-430-24-305

Contact
Nikhil Jat
+911143024305
nikhil@6wresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@6wresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Elevator & Escalator Market, 6wresearch, Australia New Zealand
Industry:Reports
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017
6wresearch- Market Intelligence Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share