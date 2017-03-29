News By Tag
EduMind Live Online USMLE step-1 prep course begins on May 8, 2017
The institute has designed this exclusive live online session which encompasses live webinars and one-on-one tutoring.
Benefits of taking the course:
•An effective and convenient way to prepare for the USMLE step-1 exam
•Live-online classes inclusive of all key resources and aides
•Gain comprehensive idea of all major topics of USMLE step-1
•Cover the preparation for the exam within a short time
•Access to post-course lectures for three months
•Get instruction from highly qualified instructors
Salient Features:
•4-week of comprehensive online training with subject experts
•Free weekend classes inclusive of all resources and sessions
•Live-streamed classes on majors topics of USMLE step-1
•Live online classes accessible round the clock from anywhere
•Free access to NBME self-assessment tests with free consultations with experts
•Online interactive discussion with instructors
•Exclusive 'Morning Question' session, 2 per week, to assess preparation level
•Free mobile app for flashcards
•Risk-free enrollment guarantee
Who Should Take up the course:
•Medical school students
•Individual with knowledge of basic science and who wish to pursue clinical clerkship
EduMind has over 11 years of experience in providing learning support to prepare for a range of exams starting from MCAT, USMLE, LSAT, GRE, GMAT, OAT, DAT to Continuing Education. With the same aim it has introduced the new 4-week online USMLE step-1 prep course to enhance scopes and convenience for learners.
The details and course-related information are available on the website. Students can also call or visit the venue to get hands on information about the registration and payment process.
For more information, visit us @ http://www.edumind.com/
