-- At GamesRadar, a novelist recounts how he was able to make 4.5 million FIFA coins through an initial investment of £12 (about $15). The writer would watch how the prices of player cards behaved and sold them at the times when the prices were at their highest. He also noticed how Gold Packs aren't a wise investment since what's inside usually has less value than the pack itself.The novelist goes on to suggest what players should do when they open Silver and Bronze Packs, and which Squad Building Challenges to do. Most of the profit he made was from listing the cards he didn't need in the Transfer Market. However, this requires time, patience, and hard work. The writer suggests that gamers should always list cards only for an hour and refresh often. He mentions how some cards might not sell for up to two or more days.If you follow what the writer is recommending, it takes time to capitalize on the economy of FIFA coins. Luckily, his methods don't end with problematic games or banned accounts. If you don't have time to earn coins, there other ways to earn them, though, the methods are riskier.Other ways involve the sale of FIFA coins for real money. Comfort trading, for example, lets you grant access to another player so that they could earn coins for you. A dishonest seller could hack into the account and perhaps turn it into a "mule" account, which are usually new accounts pre-loaded with large amounts of points and coins. When a buyer pays for one, they could utilize the coins and points for the benefit of their main account.Another method is just to sell the coins on a portal. Unfortunately, some player to player websites are fraudulent. Hacking scams in the recent years have been higher than in previous decades. Buying from them puts you at risk unless it's a reliable and trustworthy site. PlayerAuctions is one network who's dedication to protecting its users from phishing has been going on since 1999.Now, you have a choice how to earn FIFA coins. There's the slow but legitimate way or the fast but risky ways. They both have advantages and disadvantages. Ultimately, the choice is yours. Just stay away from those scammers. Check out FIFA coins at PlayerAuctions!--------PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy, sell, and trade MMO game assets, including FIFA coins, CSGO trade, and lol items.The site is a neutral marketplace that supports player-to-player trading for popular MMOs such as RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, EverQuest, Eve Online, League of Legends and over 400 other gamesMedia Contact:Daisy MariñoMarketing SpecialistURL: PLayerauctions.comEmail:marketing@playerauctions.com