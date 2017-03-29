News By Tag
New-age Gifting is Innovative, Personalized and Experiential
Having said that, new-age gifting is giving new meaning to these already prevalent gifts. The fact that you have shared beautiful moments with the person you want to gift something is being leveraged to create innovative, personalized gifts. They are experiential because the experience and the emotions behind the gesture of gifting come to life with such gifts.
One can still gift a personalized key-chain or a customized mobile cover, the only difference is, it is now personalized. It has a beautiful cherish-worthy photograph printed, engraved or molded in it. The best thing is that these gifts are customizable, hence increasing the choice options and are easily available online.
Young people today are fond of clicking pictures, travelling the world, sharing experiences on social media platforms and being expressive about what they feel. They are the very reason behind the concept of new-age gifting. More pictures, more memories, more personalized gifts to share, that's the mantra today.
