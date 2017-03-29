 
Industry News





New-age Gifting is Innovative, Personalized and Experiential

 
 
Personalized Gifts
AHMEDABAD, India - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Gifting trends have changed and evolved since the advent of the concept. Be it cards, pens, key-chains, wallets, show pieces or any small item, gifting in the yesteryears was about giving a small token of love which did not cost much. Even then there was the concept of writing your feelings in the card which made it personalized to an extent. Today the scenario has changed, gifting technology is not only costly but confusing as well, given that are so many options available in the market. For people who cannot afford to gift a technology piece, end up gifting accessories for the same.

Having said that, new-age gifting is giving new meaning to these already prevalent gifts. The fact that you have shared beautiful moments with the person you want to gift something is being leveraged to create innovative, personalized gifts. They are experiential because the experience and the emotions behind the gesture of gifting come to life with such gifts.

One can still gift a personalized key-chain or a customized mobile cover, the only difference is, it is now personalized. It has a beautiful cherish-worthy photograph printed, engraved or molded in it. The best thing is that these gifts are customizable, hence increasing the choice options and are easily available online.

Young people today are fond of clicking pictures, travelling the world, sharing experiences on social media platforms and being expressive about what they feel. They are the very reason behind the concept of new-age gifting. More pictures, more memories, more personalized gifts to share, that's the mantra today.

Visit http://www.photopages.in/personalized-gift.html to get more details on personalized gifts.

Personalized Gifts, Acrylic Key Chain, Personalized Mobile Cover
