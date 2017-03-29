SBI Foundation Donates INR 88 Lakhs to Akshaya Patra

The donation will be invested towards Hot Insulated Vessels for mid-day meal programme

Akshaya Patra Receives Cheque

-- The Akshaya Patra Foundation received a donation of INR 88 lakhs from SBI Foundation. The money is donated by the CSR wing of State Bank group. This donation will be invested towards 1250 Hot Insulated Vessels to keep food hot for 8-10 hours. The insulated hot boxes would be distributed amongst Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Nathdwara kitchens. The cheque of INR 88, 08, 400 was given to Akshaya Patra on 27 March, 2017 at ISCKON, Bangalore.Speaking on this occasion Shri Narottham Reddy, President & COO, SBI Foundation said "We are proud to be partnering with Akshaya Patra which is working towards eradicating malnutrition in India, and happy that these Hot Insulated Vessels will be instrumental in delivering hot and nutritious meal to the children. We look forward to a long term association with the Foundation".Acharya Ratna Dasa, Chief Project Manager, Akshaya Patra said "We are over whelmed by the support from SBI Foundation. We take pride in being the first NGO to receive aid by SBI Foundation and we profusely thank them for associating with us".The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The organisation strives to fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in the Government schools and Government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims not only to fight hunger but also to bring children to school. Since 2000, the organisation has worked towards reaching more children with wholesome food on every single school day. Akshaya Patra is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.In partnership with the Government of India and various State Governments and inestimable support from many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools. Today, The Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world's largest (not-for-profit run) Mid-Day Meal Programme serving wholesome food to over 1.6 million children from 13,529 schools across 11 states in India.The SBI Foundation aims to be the leading institution for promoting growth and equality, responsive to the relevant needs of communities where it operates. SBI Foundation puts forth itself a larger aim of being a responsible Corporate Citizen, by contributing to nation building through CSR activities, in true letter and spirit.