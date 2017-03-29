Having trouble installing latest version of the Facebook

News By Tag
"Facebook" can't be installed!
Facebook is a complete world, where users love to interact, share life, events, news and many more. You can use your Facebook account from your smart phone device using Facebook app. In fact, most of users are already using Facebook with their smart phone app.
Facebook use to introduce new features and updates with their mobile app. If you are using Facebook app and want to update it with latest version to experience the all new features but struggling then we are here to help you.
Facebook is not just a social media website or app; it became an ecosystem of apps around it. There are numerous of amazing features in the latest update with Facebook app which is really exciting but if you are unable to install it or finding trouble with installation then you can use these troubleshooting tips and get it fix easily.
1 – First you need to confirm that you have enough space available. Simply check how much space is available on your phone, tablet or mobile device. You can check it by following these steps.
•First open Android's settings on your mobile phone
•Now open storage settings of your mobile phone
Here if you find less than 100MB available space then you can uninstall unused apps to clear up some space, and after that retry to download latest update.
2 – This could be an alternative approach, simply you can move your Facebook app to your Android's SD card storage. Go to your Application Manager section and select Facebook app. Now tap on "Move to SD card", this will help you to create enough space for Facebook app
3 – You can try this too, simply cancel and restart download Facebook update
4 – Alternatively, just log out from your Facebook account and then retry the download
5 – This can be an option too; uninstall your Facebook app from your mobile phone, after that restart your mobile phone and then re-install the Facebook app once again from Google Play Store
