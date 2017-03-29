 
PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert for Week Beginning, April 3, 2017

PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks
 
 
PennyPicks-penny stock alerts news logo
PennyPicks-penny stock alerts news logo
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The ten most active stocks trading with high volume and above $0.01 per share on the OTCBB exchange, as listed at PennyPicks.com, for week beginning Monday, April 3, 2017 are:

Canarc Resource Corp: Last: 0.0732, Change: -4.94%, Volume: 499.00k

Regen BioPharma Inc: Last: 0.0525, Change: 0.96%, Volume: 252.33k

Orbital Tracking Corp: Last: 0.0218, Change: 2.35%, Volume: 154.50k

T-Bamm: Last: 0.10, Change: N/A, Volume: 150.00k

Intl Isotopes Inc: Last: 0.075, Change: -11.76%, Volume: 141.60k

Canadian Zinc Corp: Last: 0.1654, Change: -2.13%, Volume: 88.73k

Brekford Corp: Last: 0.11, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 65.95k

Cocrystal Pharma Inc: Last: 0.26, Change: -2.99%, Volume: 65.31k

Cadus Corp: Last: 1.05, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 47.55k

Nephros Inc: Last: 0.385, Change: 0.26%, Volume: 38.98k

View the daily most active list, message boards, stock market chat room and more at PennyPicks.com Subscribe for free to the Penny Picks Newsletter and receive timely stock profiles before the market opens.

PennyPicks.com Gold Club newsletter is now free to join for a limited time only.

About PennyPicks.com;


Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.


Subscribe free to PennyPicks.com simply by going to - PennyPicks.com:

Contact
Thomas Patrick
***@pennypicks.com
