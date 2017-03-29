News By Tag
PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert for Week Beginning, April 3, 2017
PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks
Canarc Resource Corp: Last: 0.0732, Change: -4.94%, Volume: 499.00k
Regen BioPharma Inc: Last: 0.0525, Change: 0.96%, Volume: 252.33k
Orbital Tracking Corp: Last: 0.0218, Change: 2.35%, Volume: 154.50k
T-Bamm: Last: 0.10, Change: N/A, Volume: 150.00k
Intl Isotopes Inc: Last: 0.075, Change: -11.76%, Volume: 141.60k
Canadian Zinc Corp: Last: 0.1654, Change: -2.13%, Volume: 88.73k
Brekford Corp: Last: 0.11, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 65.95k
Cocrystal Pharma Inc: Last: 0.26, Change: -2.99%, Volume: 65.31k
Cadus Corp: Last: 1.05, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 47.55k
Nephros Inc: Last: 0.385, Change: 0.26%, Volume: 38.98k
About PennyPicks.com;
Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.
