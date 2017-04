PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert for Week Beginning, April 3, 2017

PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks

-- The ten most active stocks trading with high volume and above $0.01 per share on the OTCBB exchange, as listed at PennyPicks.com, for week beginning Monday, April 3, 2017 are:Canarc Resource Corp: Last: 0.0732, Change: -4.94%, Volume: 499.00kRegen BioPharma Inc: Last: 0.0525, Change: 0.96%, Volume: 252.33kOrbital Tracking Corp: Last: 0.0218, Change: 2.35%, Volume: 154.50kT-Bamm: Last: 0.10, Change: N/A, Volume: 150.00kIntl Isotopes Inc: Last: 0.075, Change: -11.76%, Volume: 141.60kCanadian Zinc Corp: Last: 0.1654, Change: -2.13%, Volume: 88.73kBrekford Corp: Last: 0.11, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 65.95kCocrystal Pharma Inc: Last: 0.26, Change: -2.99%, Volume: 65.31kCadus Corp: Last: 1.05, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 47.55kNephros Inc: Last: 0.385, Change: 0.26%, Volume: 38.98kView the daily most active list, message boards, stock market chat room and more at PennyPicks.com Subscribe for free to the Penny Picks Newsletter and receive timely stock profiles before the market opens.PennyPicks.com Gold Club newsletter is now free to join for a limited time only.About PennyPicks.com;Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.Subscribe free to PennyPicks.com simply by going to - PennyPicks.com