One-day Upscale Resale Extravaganza at Tivoli Village

-- BEGINNING DATE: IMMEDIATEENDING DATE: 5/6/2017(Las Vegas) Do you love brands like Chanel, Givenchy, David Yurman, Judith Ripka, Jay Strongwater and Waterford but can't afford them at full price? A local nonprofit, Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, is holding a one-day sale at Tivoli Village called the "Soul Sisters Showroom" on Saturday, May 6offering gently used, like-new items at jaw-dropping low prices in what's called "An Upscale Resale Extravaganza.""Volunteers for this non-profit fundraiser are busy pricing designer items including handbags, shoes, jewelry, furniture, art, as well as household items at significantly lower than what you can purchase them at online resellers"says Delise Sartini, Stillpoint board member and co-chair for this fundraising event."This is not a giant garage sale or flea market" says Bill Terry, a board member at Stillpoint and retired Nieman Marcus executive. "Your experience will be more like visiting your favorite high-end retail store for their biggest, craziest and most fun sale ever!"Past Soul Sisters Showroom events included items such as a Lucien Picard 14kt Gold and Diamond Women's Watch, valued at $2,500 and which sold for $750, Gucci and Chanel bags priced at 25% of retail, antiques at 20% market value, and helped raise over $100,000 for the nonprofit.Be sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, May 6from 9:00am - 2:00pm at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart #120 (North of Kidsville), in Las Vegas. You'll also want to stop by Stillpoint to purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win incredible prizes including Chopard Floating Happy Butterfly Diamond Earrings from the Jewelers valued at over $15,000, A Red Rock Hotel Staycation Package, A Blowout Bar Package from Look Style Society, A Four-Pack of tickets to Bruno Mars, and a Shopping Excursion package with $2,000 in gift certificates.For more information, please call Stillpoint at 702-243-4040, or go online to www.SoulSistersLV.com###About Stillpoint:Stillpoint, Center for Spiritual Development, is a gathering place that is hospitable to and nourishing of the Spiritual life. Stillpoint offers interfaith programs, nationally recognized speakers, Lectio Divina prayer groups, Enneagram workshops, Spiritual Direction, singing bowls meditation, among many more programs.Contact:Alice EdwardsStillpoint Center for Spiritual Direction8072 W Sahara Ave Suite DLas Vegas, NV 89117Phone: 702-243-4040Fax: 702-243-8669E-mail: alice@stillpointcsd.org About Stillpoint: www.stillpointcsd.org/ media-kit