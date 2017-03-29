Get Sincerely, The Boss on Amazon Now!

A Novel By New York Times bestselling Author Wahida Clark and Amy Morford

Sincerely, The Boss!

End

--Margo Harris was a woman who had it all; family, children, a successful career as an attorney at a prestigious firm and on the fast track to making partner. Margo's world crumbles before her when an associate, Jay Cook, frames her for a crime she didn't commit and she is convicted and sentenced to six years in prison.A year after Margo's release from prison she lives a monotonous existence in a run-down motel while working three menial jobs to numb the pain of the strained relationship she has with her children and her ex-husband.Margo looks forward to the morning banter with Sal Mazzillo, a regular in the diner she works at. The flirtation and sexual tension between them is unmistakable but Margo knows Sal is an unattainable married man who lives on the fringes of the law as a powerful mafia boss. When Margo accepts a business proposition from Sal she is thrust into the realm of helping thugs and criminals fight back against the legal system. The same system that screwed her over.The sexual tension between Sal and Margo continues to build and Margo knows she needs to keep their relationship professional because Sal is not only her boss but a married man. Sal's charm and the desires of the flesh over rule right from wrong. Clients keep Margo busy during the week while Saturday evenings are reserved for Sal who keeps her busy between the sheets. Being a mistress is uncharted territory for Margo who is morally conflicted.Margo meets Senator Marcus Mazzillo, Sal's nephew, and helps him get a case dismissed. To repay her, Marcus puts the moves on her with a passionate kiss. Margo's body responds and she reciprocates before coming to her senses and quickly putting a stop to Marcus's advances. Margo is immediately guilt ridden and ashamed of her behavior. She vows to stay clear of Marcus and his boyish good looks.Margo works at rebuilding her relationship with her children but the process is slow. Margo's ex-husband, David, kept the children out of her life while she was incarcerated and lied to their kids. Margo suspects David is lying about more than meets the eye and discovers he's not the man she thought he was. Margo is furious with David but realizes the power has shifted in their relationship.Sal's organization is under investigation and FBI Agent Jake Richards summons Margo to his office to question her about her involvement with the Mazzillo family. Margo tells Agent Richards nothing but leaves his office shaken to her core. Over the next few weeks Agent Richards tries to persuade Margo to turn against Sal. Margo divulges nothing but as she gets to know Jake she finds herself attracted to him which further clouds her judgment about Sal.Still determined to clear her name, Margo uncovers more questions than answers and finds herself relying on Sal more than she should. Margo is love with a dangerous man that she can't have and afraid she is falling deeper and deeper in a world she can't escape.This breathtakingly sensual and suspenseful ride will have you questioning what real love means in a web of intricate stories and. . .are people really who they say they are?grew up a country kid in Northern California who from an early age loved to read. After graduating from California State University at Sacramento with a B.A. in Psychology, Amy has published numerous books that touch on behavior issues, caring for, and training dogs and puppies. Amy still resides in Northern California.is a New York Times bestselling author who has penned 14 successful novels. She has since become known as the Queen of Street Literature.