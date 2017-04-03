Country(s)
Drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. To Lead "All Sides Of Ella" With Friends At Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola In New York
Viewed as one of his generation's leading instrumentalist and band leaders, Owens has frequently appeared at JALC in various capacities other than that of a featured artist and distinguished sideman. In 2016, he produced a memorable program entitled Songs of Freedom within the center's Appel Room, which was cited by The New York Times for its message of "hope and progress." He has also served as the music curator for various performance venues and cultural institutions in New York such as Abyssinian Baptist Church's Jazz Vesper Series, and the Museum of Modern Art's Summergarden Series, and has produced performances at Park Avenue Armory Conservancy and provided musical curation for Minton's Playhouse in Harlem.
Of his group's upcoming performance at the Ella Fitzgerald Festival, Owens states "I first fell in love with Ella's voice in my teens. Since then I have always had an affinity for working with singers because I am musically most influenced by the voice. I am so thrilled to be able to pay tribute to the Queen of Jazz Voice with this wonderful band and vocalists. We plan to play our hearts out for our audiences nightly and give them 'All Sides of Ella'!"
Stylistically, Owens' versatility, discerning use of textures, and complete facility on his instrument has attracted a growing list of jazz's leading figures as evidenced by the many artists with whom he has shared the stage, including Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, Kurt Elling, Nicholas Payton, Monty Alexander, Joey Alexander, Dianne Schurr, Russell Malone, Renee Fleming, Mulgrew Miller, and many others. He is also an in-demand producer and has worked on over thirty albums including Olivia Foschi's Perennial, Abiah, Life as A Ballad, and On A Turquoise by Candice Hoyes, all of which received considerable acclaim from music critics.
This summer, Owens will release his latest project as a leader entitled Falling Forward on Spice of Life Records. The recording features his newest group THREE, consisting of bassist Reuben Rogers and vibraphonist Joel Ross with special guest vocalist, Vuyo Sotashe. Later this year, Owens is also scheduled to record a fourth studio album with the New Century Jazz Quintet, which he co-leads; the group will tour Japan in August 2017.
Ulysses Owens, Jr. & Friends will be performing two sets at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola on April 28-30; 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit http://www.jazz.org/
For information regarding Ulysses Owens, Jr. visit http://www.usojazzy.com/
