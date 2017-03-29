 

Matthew Brickman Explains Recent Developments In Florida Alimony Reform 2017

Family Divorce Mediator Matthew Brickman released an update on his YouTube Channel explaining recent events in the ongoing saga of alimony reform in Florida
 
iMediate Inc - Florida Family & Divorce Mediation www.ichatmediation.com
iMediate Inc - Florida Family & Divorce Mediation www.ichatmediation.com
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida Alimony Reform has been through four legislative sessions over the past five years. The original bill in 2013 passed by both the House and Senate was vetoed by Governor Rick Scott (retroactivity issue). Currently Senate Bill 412 was proposed in January to await its first committee hearing.

Matthew Brickman opened with the statement, "As a Florida mediator who mediates almost three hundred cases a year, the most exciting part for me was to have a formula and calculation to determine alimony. Right now it's like being blindfolded and being spun around to throw a dart at a dartboard. There's an exact calculation for child support, and this bill was to have a calculation as well for alimony."

His full comments can be seen in the video below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maoWWcNJprs



Today the proposal is dead for this year's legislative session. Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Chairman Rene Garcia said he won't schedule the bill for a hearing.

He went on to say, "Thanks to a typical politician named Rene Garcia, alimony in the state of Florida once again has failed...because Rene Garcia refused to put Senate Bill 412 on the Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs committee to even have the opportunity for discussion and debate, leaving tens of thousands of Floridians in a horrible situation."

View the complete Florida Alimony Reform timeline.


About Matthew Brickman:

Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds.

Website: http://www.ichatmediation.com

If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler

If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler

iChatMediation - Family Mediation Services, 1200 Town Center Drive #424, Jupiter, FL 33458 (877) 822-1479

