New Investment Adviser focused on Catholic Values Investments

InvestingCatholic serves the needs of Individuals, Families, Charitable Organizations and Businesses. All investments are screened for Catholic values according to the US Bishops' Guidelines.

Catholic Socially Responsible Investing

Contact

Franz Staal

Franz Staal

-- InvestingCatholic was founded to make Catholic Socially Responsible Investing more affordable and accessible to the average Catholic investor. We are an SEC Registered Investment Adviser which provides self directed, advised investment accounts to our clients. InvestingCatholic is registered as an "Internet-Only"investment adviser pursuant to Section 203A-2(e) of the Advisers Act. Our clients can open and access their accounts online 24/7 through our custodian's website. We provide our clients with global diversified investment portfolios screened for Catholic values according to the US Bishops' Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines. Our advisers carefully construct each risk based model portfolio according to Modern Portfolio Theory.We offer a variety of investment account types for our clients including retirement and non-retirement accounts. We serve the investing needs of individuals, families, small businesses, and religious/charitable organizations.Our office hours are Monday to Friday 7:30 am to 1:30 PM Pacific. Please visit our website to learn more about our services at: http://www.investingcatholic.com