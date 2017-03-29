 
PennyPicks.com Announces Extension For It's GOLD Club Newsletter

PennyPicks.com stated that the first ever free subscription special announced in December 2016 was such a success that it made sense to try it again.
 
 
PennyPicks-penny stock alerts news logo
SARASOTA, Fla. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- PennyPicks.com announced it is offering a second round of free membership enrollment for a limited time only to the website's Gold Club newsletter.

The Gold Club newsletter is for investors interested in trading penny stocks.

Penny stock investors simply need to go to pennyPicks.com and enter their email address where indicated. Subscribers will need to keep their email active and click on at least one link in the newsletter when subscribers open it.

More on the Gold Club Subscription Newsletter Alert.


The Gold Subscription will allow subscribers to receive penny stock alerts prior to the standard subscription. Penny stock traders simply need to go to PennyPicks.com and subscribe to the Gold Newsletter directly from the home page. Penny Picks will keep up the free offer for an indefinite duration until the offer is expired, at a future date not currently set.

PennyPicks anticipates a banner year for the stock market, especially penny stocks trading on the OTC.

Join Gold Club Newsletter here - ( https://pennypicks.com )

Thomas Patrick
***@pennypicks.com
End
