Chocolate Waters and Chavisa Woods Perform for Brownstone Poets

-- Brownstone Poets presents Chocolate Waters and Chavisa Woods Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.Saturday, May 6at 2:30 p.mChocolate WatersChavisa Woods@ Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple WalkBrooklyn, NY 11201718 - 596 - 5900Subways:Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark StreetR to Court Street4 or to 5 Borough HallFor more directions:Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.http://web.mta.info/weekender.html$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-MicCurated by Patricia CarragonFACEBOOK INVITE:https://www.facebook.com/events/1909877345891126/?active_tab=aboutpcarragon@gmail.combrownstonepoets.blogspot.com/en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712Bios:Chocolate Waters is a continuously evolving radical feminist poet and celebrant of the new power of the feminine. She began performing her work in the mid '70s and has toured throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada. Her first three books of poetry are considered classics of the Second Wave, and her latest book, I Was A Closet Woman will be out later this year. She is currently conducting workshops for women on finding the unique truth and beauty in our poetry. Please see what she's up to at ChocolateWaters.com and friend her on Facebook (she needs more friends!).Chavisa Woods is the author of three books of fiction: The Albino Album, Love Does Not Make Me Gentle or Kind, and Things to Do when You're Goth in the Country, which is forthcoming from Seven Stories Press in May, 2017, of which Booklist said, " This Book is tight, intelligent, and important, and sure to secure Woods a seat in the pantheon of critical twenty-first-century voices."Woods has appeared at such notable venues as The Whitney Museum, City Lights Bookstore, Town Hall Seattle, The Brecht Forum, The Cervantes Institute, St. Mark's Poetry Project, and others. She was the recipient of the 2013 Cobalt Prize for fiction, a finalist (second nomination) for the 2013 Lambda Literary Award for fiction, and a recipient of the Jerome Foundation award for emerging writers in 2009.