April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


Chocolate Waters and Chavisa Woods Perform for Brownstone Poets

 
 
Brooklyn Cat Crossing
Brooklyn Cat Crossing
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Brownstone Poets presents Chocolate Waters and Chavisa Woods Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights and there's an open mic as well.

Saturday, May 6

at 2:30 p.m

Chocolate Waters
Chavisa Woods

@ Park Plaza Restaurant

220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 - 596 - 5900

Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or  to 5 Borough Hall

For more directions:

Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.

http://web.mta.info/weekender.html

$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic

Curated by Patricia Carragon

FACEBOOK INVITE:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1909877345891126/?active_tab=about

pcarragon@gmail.com

brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/

patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/

en-gb.facebook.com/people/Brownstone-Poets/541314712

Bios:

Chocolate Waters is a continuously evolving radical feminist poet and celebrant of the new power of the feminine. She began performing her work in the mid '70s and has toured throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada. Her first three books of poetry are considered classics of the Second Wave, and her latest book, I Was A Closet Woman will be out later this year. She is currently conducting workshops for women on finding the unique truth and beauty in our poetry. Please see what she's up to at ChocolateWaters.com and friend her on Facebook (she needs more friends!).

Chavisa Woods is the author of three books of fiction:  The Albino Album, Love Does Not Make Me Gentle or Kind, and Things to Do when You're Goth in the Country, which is forthcoming from Seven Stories Press in May, 2017, of which Booklist said, " This Book is tight, intelligent, and important, and sure to secure Woods a seat in the pantheon of critical twenty-first-century voices."

Woods has appeared at such notable venues as The Whitney Museum, City Lights Bookstore, Town Hall Seattle, The Brecht Forum, The Cervantes Institute, St. Mark's Poetry Project, and others. She was the recipient of the 2013 Cobalt Prize for fiction, a finalist (second nomination) for the 2013 Lambda Literary Award for fiction, and a recipient of the Jerome Foundation award for emerging writers in 2009.

Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
Click to Share