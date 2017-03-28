News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TM Robotics Launches New Toshiba Machine 6-Axis TVM Series from Automate 2017
Company adds longer arm length, higher inertia, and increased load mass for greater functionality in its 6-axis robots
Toshiba Machine has initially released three models of the TVM – all with varying specifications:
· TVM900/TSL3200E;
· TVM1200/TSL3200E;
· TVM1500/TSL3200E;
Combined with Toshiba Machine's robot vision recognition package, TSVision3D, the TVM also supports easy implementation of bin-picking automation. With such convenience, no CAD data is necessary for model registration. Instead, the introduction of an automated system is supported with an easy calibration procedure.
In addition to the TVM launch, TM Robotics will also be featuring a number of robots and partnerships from the TM Robotics booth at Automate. They include:
· New partnership with ASG (http://www.tmrobotics.co.uk/
showcase screwdriver assembly applications.
· The TVL500 (http://tmrobotics.com/
· The TSVision3D software. Enables system integrators to easily automate bin picking and is of great interest to industries such as food preparation, pharmaceutical, and order fulfillment.
TM Robotics' Founder and CEO Nigel Smith will be on hand from Automate booth #1668 to discuss 6-axis robot trends, when it makes the most sense to use a traditional vs. a collaborative robot, why it's so important that a product line like Toshiba Machine's is able to offer the full spectrum of robots (6-axis, Cartesian, and SCARA), and more.
"Automate is the most important show we attend every two years and we're thrilled to be here with so many of our partners, colleagues and customers," said Smith. "With all of us under one roof, it's the perfect place to showcase what we're doing and make business connections that count."
Automate exhibitor hours will run from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 PM Monday, April 3, through Wednesday, April 5, with the show floor closing at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 6.
About TM Robotics
TM Robotics, in partnership with Toshiba Machine, offers a comprehensive range of Toshiba Machine Industrial Robots ideally suited for high-precision assembly, machine loading/unloading and material-handling applications that can be dust proof, clean room, or IP65/67. The company's extensive product line starts with a Cartesian solution available in thousands of combinations, from single actuators to four-axis solutions to six-axis solutions that can include precise vision-control, as well as a complete range of SCARAs, from low cost to the industry-leading SCARA with 1200-mm reach that can carry up to 20 kgs. TM Robotics sells and services robots throughout Europe, Australia, the Middle East, India, Russia, Oceania and Africa, as well as North, Central, and South America. European headquarters are in Hertfordshire, England, and U.S. headquarters are in Elk Grove Village, IL. For more information, visit www.tmrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Jenny Viscarolasaga
Hughes Communications, Inc
1 (617) 331-4944
jenny@hughescom.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse