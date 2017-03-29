News By Tag
Marshall Barnes Returns Tonight On Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis On Secrets of Time Travel & More
Marshall Barnes, the internationally noted research & development engineer, returns to the national airwaves tonight in the wake of major events in the area of time travel, including the predicted down fall of Ronald Mallett & World Patent Marketing.
of stupendous events related to the development of time travel. The largest of these, however, is the beginning of what will be the greatest fall of a physicist in the history of the science, Ronald Mallett, Marshall's long time rival. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission shut down Ronald Mallett's chief new ally, World Patent Marketing, led by CEO Scott Cooper, with which Mallett had been invited to align himself in order to give both men added prestige and to raise funds for Mallett. As Marshall had repeatedly warned for more than a year, on Twitter and elsewhere, World Patent Marketing's relationship with Mallett would lead to the development of a scam that would ultimately collapse. He'll reveal more about what happened and what will happen next, and the terrible fall out for those who persisted and promoted their relationships with Ronald Mallett as a time travel innovator, when all the evidence pointed to the contrary.
Marshall will also talk about his ZeitNauts project that will be the first ever, human time travel test subject program. People will be given the opportunity to apply to participate in a number of cities around the country where Marshall will go to apply a time machine technology based on ideas from Nikola Tesla's Wall of Light concept, that is aimed to trigger time shifts in locations where slip and similar phenomena are known to happen. The goal is not to send anyone back in time but to trigger the start of the cited phenomena with people inside what is being called a "cube of light", who will be able to be intelligent observers while a team on the outside films and monitors what happens. Although well known stories about such phenomena persist, and nothing in physics rules them out, no scientists have ever investigated them. Marshall intends to start. The result will be a TV special for syndication worldwide.
Marshall will also discuss his new breakthrough, the Emily and Rachel RetroWorldality experiments (see https://www.prlog.org/
All of this is beginning to have an impact on the world of science fiction. The NBC show, Timeless is in trouble and may not get a 2nd season, because of sloppy writing that was noticed by an ever sophisticated audience, tired of inconsistent plot lines as they learn more and more about true time travel science. Marshall won a Twitter fight with writer Shawn Ryan, over his dissing time travel science fans (see https://www.prlog.org/
Other topics include:
1. Making Tesla's Wall of Light Into a Cube's connection with U2's Discotheque https://www.youtube.com/
2. The Secret Behind Tesla's Electrician's Lamp of Aladdin
3. The failure of CERN parallel universe theories to manifest while the real research scares the conspiracy theorists.
4. Updates on the Verdrehung Fan, the first time machine in the world, and Marshall's research into developing more time machine platforms.
"This show, will be one no one into this stuff will want to miss," Marshall stated. "Finally, the veil of B.S. that Ronald Mallett has pulled over too many people's eyes, is burning away. I'm raising the standard of credibility to an unprecedented level. I've got big new developments happening that are making time travel a new potential reality that won't be ignored. All of the frauds with their fake stories are now irrelevant. To be taken seriously, you're going to have to bring something real 'cause now stories about secret projects or impractical science, are irrelevant. What do I care about some unsubstantiated secret project when I'm developing time travel on my own and where the public can get involved? What do I care about some physicist with another impossible to achieve idea, when I'm demonstrating the opening of micro wormholes, already? It's simple - I don't and neither do people, when they'e allowed to know the truth".
Those, who want to hear the truth, can tune in tonight at 11 PM EST, 8 PM PST at groundzeromedia.org or check their local stations.
