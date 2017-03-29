News By Tag
United® Real Estate Celebrates Office Grand Opening In Reading, Pennsylvania
The expansion of United Real Estate into the Reading market allows area agents to experience United's agent-centric model and take advantage of a full-service, 100-percent commission brokerage. With this innovative model, agents are granted access to a plethora of marketing and technology tools including customized agent websites, a CRM platform, the most relevant performance-
Dinatally and Ramos embody the entrepreneurial spirit United embraces and are thrilled to provide local agents with the new freedom model to grow their businesses.
"We are excited to bring the United brand to Berks County," said Dinatally. "As experienced agents ourselves, we want to make real estate a more lucrative business for agents so that they can better serve their families and their clients all while keeping exceptional service and accountability at the forefront. We chose the name United Real Estate | Strive 212 because at 211 degrees, water is hot but at 212 degrees, it boils. The one extra degree makes all the difference in business and in life, separating the good from the great! We STRIVE to do better, every day."
"As United continues to expand into Pennsylvania we are able to offer more agents the chance to receive the tools and support they require to flourish and be a true entrepreneur of their business," said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "The unmatched support and modern business model is the ideal platform for producing success. Ramos and Dinatally are enthusiastic and passionate about bringing this model to Berks County and providing their team with the tools needed to grow and lead the real estate market."
To mark the grand opening of United Real Estate | Strive 212's state-of-the-
What: United Real Estate | Strive 212 Grand Opening
When: Thursday, April 20 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Where: 4 Park Plaza, Suite 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Join the United Real Estate | Strive 212 for a beer, whiskey and wine tasting with hors d'oeuvres. The grand opening is a public event and those interested in seeing the modern, café-style office space are encouraged to stop by at any time. Door prizes and giveaways will be announced throughout the event.
To learn more about United Real Estate, visit UnitedRealEstate.com. Agents interested in learning about opportunities to grow their business should visit JoinUnitedStrive212.com or call 610-741-3054.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/)
