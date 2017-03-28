Hollywood Welcomes San Francisco's Comedic Best Intimate stand up comedy in the back room of the bar where Mad Men is filmed LOS ANGELES - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Intimate comedy in the back room of a bar. More visceral than a traditional comedy club visit. That's the kind of experience comedians Richard Sarvate and Abhay Nadkarni are reviving with their brand, The Setup. It's San Francisco's most popular stand up comedy showcase, and now it's coming to Hollywood.



The show will be held in the back room of The Three Clubs, which is featured regularly in hit TV show Mad Men. It has a speakeasy vibe and upon stepping into the venue the dim red lights evoke feelings of a 1950's gangster movie. The vibe is dark and moody. It's Hollywood's original martini bar. The bar specializes in classic drinks like old fashioneds and manhattans.



At the back of the bar are two vintage plush leather doors. They're heavy and need a generous push to open. Behind them is a secretive back room that seats about 60. The arrangement is tight. The audience sits with their feet touching the stage. The light from the neon sign casts a comforting glow across the room.



A revolving door of touring stand-up comics, late-night writers, movie stars and more grace the stage at this special night of entertainment. They come from diverse backgrounds and their styles are equally variable, from theatrical monologues to raunchy anecdotes.



Richard hosts the show and begins by talking to the audience in order to break the ice. A few people in the front row get a "deer in the headlights" look.



"What do you do?", Richard asks a shy mid twenties male to the left of the stage.



"I'm an accountant."



A few whistles come from the back of the room.



"You're whistling for an accountant?" The audience erupts with laughter. The show is on. "This is a very supportive audience", says Richard.



Richard is a Bay Area native who spent 10 years working as a programmer. He's quit the tech industry for good and is now a stand up comedian. His mother is a schizophrenic. All of this is fodder for jokes.



After the show the performers hang around for a drink and mingle with the audience. It's casual and friendly. It's a great opportunity to have a real conversation with some of the most talented comedians in the industry.



The next show is on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 9pm at The Three Clubs on 1123 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA. The show will feature an all star lineup including:



Nate Craig (Live at Gotham)

Candice Thompson (Jimmy Fallon)

Chris Garcia (Comedy Central)

Dwayne Perkins (Conan)



It's every 4th Thursday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at



Contact

The Setup

