Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'Life & Times'

Stark Sound Lab has just released 'Life & Times' an original collection of Progressive Rock and Symphonic recordings.

-- Stark Sound Lab (SSL), a Moog inspired experimental electronic music project that creates Progressive Rock music and soundtracks, has just released 'Life & Times'.Life & Times is an original collection of Progressive Rock and Symphonic recordings, that was inspired by the life and times of those who have touched our hearts.Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, a number of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.Life & Times shows the many sides of Stark Sound Lab, with the inclusion of symphonic components that add analogue richness to the music.Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.Composed by Stark Sound LabAlbum Art by SpaDogsArranged by Andy StarkPerformed by Andy StarkDigital Distribution - Stark RecordsThe Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.The true effect of SSL is in the experience of listening. Life & Times is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.-Primrose CornwallStaff WriterStark RecordsOfficial Websites –Facebook and Twitter –