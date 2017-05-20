 
News By Tag
* Urban Farming
* Urban Agriculture
* Sustainable Agriculture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

'Future of Food' Urban Farming Field Trip to Explore Urban Ag Endeavors in Inland SoCal

 
 
The Future of Food Urban Farming Field Trip takes place on May 20, 2017.
The Future of Food Urban Farming Field Trip takes place on May 20, 2017.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Urban Farming
Urban Agriculture
Sustainable Agriculture

Industry:
Agriculture

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Slated for Saturday, May 20, 2017 the 'Future of Food – Urban Farming Field Trip' will visit a series of innovative urban farming ventures in Inland Southern California that have emerged to grow the local food marketplace, increase food access, educate local communities, advocate for food equity, and improve health and nutrition. The field trip hosted by Seedstock, a social venture that seeks to foster the development of sustainable local food systems, will also include lectures from experts in urban farming.

The tour is the third in a series of Seedstock 'Future of Food' field trips that was recently launched to facilitate the exploration of food system innovations that are generating economic and community capital.

Scheduled Field Trips Stops:

1. Sarvodaya Farms is the educational, community-based urban farming initiative of The Growing Club, based in the Pomona Valley of California. Through this initiative, The Growing Club seeks to demonstrate how urban farms can be centers of social, economic, and ecological regeneration and healing in (sub)urban centers. The farm's goal is to educate the community about regenerative urban farming through its farmer training program, community events, and workshops.

2. Huerta del Valle operates a 62 family community garden and 2.5 acre urban farm in Ontario. Its mission is to create healthy food access for low-income community members, create community empowerment through food, create job opportunities and educate community members about sustainable agriculture. Huerta's overarching goal is to provide all 160,000 people in the city of Ontario with accessible organic food.

3. Amy's Farm is a real, working polycultural farm focusing on sustainable, organic methods to farming. The farm provides fresh produce to the local community and offers education with hands-on, guided tours to visitors of all ages through its educational 501c3 non-profit organization. Amy's Farm was founded in an effort to provide residents of San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles Counties and surrounding areas the opportunity to visit and experience a true operating urban farm.

Confirmed Speakers:

Rishi Kumar - Urban Farmer, Co-founder and Director of The Growing Club
Arthur Levine - Projects Manager at Huerta Del Valle Community Garden
Randy Bekendam - Farmer and Manager of Amy's Farm

Discounted Early Bird Registration available for a limited time:

http://seedstockfieldtrip.eventbrite.com
End
Source:
Email:***@seedstock.com Email Verified
Tags:Urban Farming, Urban Agriculture, Sustainable Agriculture
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seedstock PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share