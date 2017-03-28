News By Tag
Making Sustainability Mainstream -- Using Science, Business and Entertainment
A Documentary TV Series Aims to Use Entertainment to Make Sustainability a Popular Topic
Where Does It Go? will venture into places few humans have gone, to answer questions like what happens to the millions of turkey heads that come off for Thanksgiving?
Metcalfe describes it as "An entertaining adventure for the curious. We'll follow the path of nuclear fuel, demolished buildings, old cars, cadavers, cattle bones, rockets, jewelry, t-shirts, cell phones, shoes, ships…really anything that one of us throws away; and we'll discover the ingenious methods society has created to re-use and transform trash into new products."
"Our goal is to raise public awareness of the amazing processes that industry has devised to get rid of unwanted things, and to demonstrate the impact of industry recycling and re-invention,"
"its a win-win TV project, "according to Eriksen, founder of the 5 Gyres Institute (http://www.5gyres.com) that combats the problem of plastics in the oceans. "Audiences take fascinating journeys of discovery and develop awareness of society's waste streams, and business gets to showcase their solutions in working toward a circular economy."
Funding is underway for the project, targeted from socially responsible companies, with a focus on the Millenials demographic, for distribution over Digital streaming networks later this year.
Website: WhereDoesItGoTV.com
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
