Reports on Russian trade with South American countries in 2016

The share of South American countries in Russia's total imports has declined, despite the Russia's willingness to buy more South American food products.

-- Russian Foreign Trade has released the reports on Russia's foreign trade in goods with the countries of South America in 2016.The reports have been prepared by Russian Foreign Trade stuff based on the data from the Federal Customs Service of Russia.In particular, the reports have been issued on Russia's trade with the following countries: Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Paraguay,Peru, and Uruguay (9 reports in total).The share of South American countries in Russia's total trade (exports and imports) declined from 2.00% in 2015 to 1.95% in 2016.The share of South American countries in Russia's total exports declined from 1.10% in 2015 to 1.07% in 2016.The share of South American countries in Russia's total imports declined from 3.70% in 2015 to 3.31% in 2016.- The top five Russia's trade partners in South America in 2016 were Brazil (0.9212% of Russia's total foreign trade), Ecuador (0.2994%), Argentina (0.1811%), Paraguay (0.1514%), and Chile (0.1372%).- The top five Russia's export markets in South America in 2016 were Brazil (0.6254% of Russia's total exports), Venezuela (0.1171%), Peru (0.0735%), Colombia (0.0700%), and Ecuador (0.0660%).- The top five Russia's import suppliers from South America in 2016 were Brazil (1.3845% of Russia's total imports), Ecuador (0.6648%), Paraguay (0.3823%), Argentina (0.3753%), and Chile (0.3283%).- The share of Peru in Russia's total exports declined 2.5-fold from 0.1802% in 2015 to 0.0735% in 2016.For more information on Russian foreign trade, visit http://en.russian- trade.com/