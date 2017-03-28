

Natreon, Inc. Announced as a Key Supplier for IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men- A New Paradigm for Men's Supplements MaxLabs US announces Natreon, Inc. as a supplier of key high-potency bioactive ingredients included in IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men. IMPRESS!® is a new paradigm- A "crossover" combining potent nootropics, sustained energizers and physical performance in one U.S. Pat. Pend. formula. Natreon's Sensoril® and PrimaVie® constitute a significant portion of the IMPRESS!® Proprietary Blend, making Natreon MaxLabs US' largest supplier partner for this advanced offering. MaxLabs US WASHINGTON, Mich. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Charles Kraft, R.N., MaxLabs US V.P. of Functional Health relates:



The launch of



As a flagship product, IMPRESS!® showcases generous portions of highly-standardized branded ingredients. We needed "workhorses" with a documented track record for support of endurance & sports performance as well as the "stress, fatigue and anxiety" component to make IMPRESS!® a reality. This brings us to our rationale for selecting Natreon as a key supplier partner. We identified Ashwaghandha and Shilajit extracts as solid choices for the IMPRESS® formula, but it wasn't until we tested Natreon's Sensoril® and PrimaVie® that we knew we found the ideal combination of purity, strength, standardization and published clinical support for these materials.



Dr. Raju ( and PrimaVie® bring tremendous value to our U.S. Pat. Pend. formulation which is Exotic, Exclusive and the most Elaborate brought to market. Specifying Natreon ingredients highlights our commitment to delivering the strongest overall male enhancement in a product that is a safe, fun, and enjoyable addition to men's lives.



Natreon CEO & Chairman, Dr. Sanni Raju states:



Natreon is very pleased MaxLabs US has chosen our organization's PrimaVie® and Sensoril® for IMPRESS!®. Sensoril® brand Ashwagandha, is a super adaptogen with anti-stress properties (reduces cortisol levels), and as it reduces stress, it positively impacts male health. "PrimaVie® Shilajit is an ancient Ayurvedic product, derived from the pristine Himalayas, with its use as a male performance enhancer and an anti-aging medicine dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization (3500 BC). Shilajit, with bioactives - dibenzo-α-pyrones, fulvic acids and microminerals acts as a mitochondrial energy booster. Clinical studies have proven that it increases free as well as total testosterone levels.



Toxicity studies and GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) affirmation have proven that PrimaVie® is safe. Also, no serious adverse effects were reported in any clinical studies we have done. In terms of efficacy, two studies have shown PrimaVie® significantly increases free and total testosterone in both healthy and oligospermic subjects. No significant adverse effects or drug interactions have been observed with use of PrimaVie®.



PrimaVie® is made by a completely aqueous extraction process, using Shilajit raw material which goes through rigorous incoming raw material testing. The process itself has been optimized to minimize the levels of the heavy metals to meet California Proposition 65 specifications. The bioactive testing is done by HPLC. PrimaVie® is the result of 40 years' research by Natreon Scientist, Dr. Shibnath Ghosal.



About MaxLabs US



MaxLabs US designs and markets premium quality nutraceutical products for human use. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare and medical devices. The new company is focused on quickly establishing dominance over direct competitors and expanding its portfolio based on market needs. Raw materials are sourced globally. Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based. MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI USA. For more information, see www.MaxLabsUS.com



About Natreon



Natreon, Inc., founded in 1999 is based in New Jersey, USA with state of the art R&D facilities also located in Kolkata, India. Natreon is focused on developing and marketing Ayurvedic products based on extensive research, highly-standardized processes, multiple clinical studies & safety studies, all backed by robust intellectual property. Natreon's Research & Development Team is headed by Prof. Shibnath Ghosal, a Fulbright scholar and eminent natural product chemist with hundreds of publications in prominent scientific journals. Dr. Ghosal leads a group of dedicated Ph.D. and Master's level scientists. Natreon's scientific research includes process optimization, development of chromatographic analytical methods such as HPLC, HPTLC, GC-MS and LC-MS for standardization, development of marker compounds, and pharmacological studies. Safety studies are conducted in the USA and clinical studies are conducted in the USA as well as reputed institutes in India.



These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to cure, treat or prevent any disease.



Media Contact

Charles Kraft, R.N.

844.MAX.LABS

844.MAX.LABS

***@maxlabsus.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12630882/1 Charles Kraft, R.N.844.MAX.LABS844.MAX.LABS End -- Charles Kraft, R.N., MaxLabs US V.P. of Functional Health relates:The launch of IMPRESS!® Dietary Supplement for Men is a major milestone for our organization. Men's specialty supplement options have consisted largely of low-quality offerings in fancy packages. Our R&D process uncovered the fact American men have not had access to a premium, poly-herbal option that simultaneously targets physical performance and enemies like stress, fatigue, and anxiety. All are performance challenges familiar to hard-working American men. Too many men are also relying on caffeine or other stimulants to make it through tough days. It was time for a supplement that covers all bases.As a flagship product, IMPRESS!® showcases generous portions of highly-standardized branded ingredients. We needed "workhorses"with a documented track record for support of endurance & sports performance as well as the "stress, fatigue and anxiety" component to make IMPRESS!® a reality. This brings us to our rationale for selecting Natreon as a key supplier partner. We identified Ashwaghandha and Shilajit extracts as solid choices for the IMPRESS® formula, but it wasn't until we tested Natreon's Sensoril® and PrimaVie® that we knew we found the ideal combination of purity, strength, standardization and published clinical support for these materials.Dr. Raju ( Natreon CEO & Chairman) and his organization are precisely aligned to the MaxLabs US pillars of "Innovation, Quality and Value." Most importantly, they share our uncompromising approach to product quality. Sensoril®and PrimaVie® bring tremendous value to our U.S. Pat. Pend. formulation which is Exotic, Exclusive and the most Elaborate brought to market. Specifying Natreon ingredients highlights our commitment to delivering the strongest overall male enhancement in a product that is a safe, fun, and enjoyable addition to men's lives.Natreon CEO & Chairman, Dr. Sanni Raju states:Natreon is very pleased MaxLabs US has chosen our organization's PrimaVie® and Sensoril® for IMPRESS!®. Sensoril®brand Ashwagandha, is a super adaptogen with anti-stress properties (reduces cortisol levels), and as it reduces stress, it positively impacts male health. "PrimaVie® Shilajit is an ancient Ayurvedic product, derived from the pristine Himalayas, with its use as a male performance enhancer and an anti-aging medicine dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization (3500 BC). Shilajit, with bioactives - dibenzo-α-pyrones, fulvic acids and microminerals acts as a mitochondrial energy booster. Clinical studies have proven that it increases free as well as total testosterone levels.Toxicity studies and GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) affirmation have proven that PrimaVie® is safe. Also, no serious adverse effects were reported in any clinical studies we have done. In terms of efficacy, two studies have shown PrimaVie® significantly increases free and total testosterone in both healthy and oligospermic subjects. No significant adverse effects or drug interactions have been observed with use of PrimaVie®.PrimaVie® is made by a completely aqueous extraction process, using Shilajit raw material which goes through rigorous incoming raw material testing. The process itself has been optimized to minimize the levels of the heavy metals to meet California Proposition 65 specifications. The bioactive testing is done by HPLC. PrimaVie® is the result of 40 years' research by Natreon Scientist, Dr. Shibnath Ghosal.About MaxLabs USMaxLabs US designs and markets premium quality nutraceutical products for human use. With a business model built on Innovation, Quality & Value, the company is led by a core team possessing over 75 years of collective experience in business leadership, healthcare and medical devices. The new company is focused on quickly establishing dominance over direct competitors and expanding its portfolio based on market needs. Raw materials are sourced globally. Quality assurance, testing, manufacturing and packaging of MaxLabs US products are proudly U.S.-based. MaxLabs US is headquartered in Washington, MI USA. For more information, see www.MaxLabsUS.comAbout NatreonNatreon, Inc., founded in 1999 is based in New Jersey, USA with state of the art R&D facilities also located in Kolkata, India. Natreon is focused on developing and marketing Ayurvedic products based on extensive research, highly-standardized processes, multiple clinical studies & safety studies, all backed by robust intellectual property. Natreon's Research & Development Team is headed by Prof. Shibnath Ghosal, a Fulbright scholar and eminent natural product chemist with hundreds of publications in prominent scientific journals. Dr. Ghosal leads a group of dedicated Ph.D. and Master's level scientists. Natreon's scientific research includes process optimization, development of chromatographic analytical methods such as HPLC, HPTLC, GC-MS and LC-MS for standardization, development of marker compounds, and pharmacological studies. Safety studies are conducted in the USA and clinical studies are conducted in the USA as well as reputed institutes in India.These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to cure, treat or prevent any disease. Source : MaxLabs US, LLC Email : ***@maxlabsus.com Tags : Dietary Supplements , Men S Health , Nutritional Supplements , Physical Fitness Industry : Fitness , Health , Lifestyle , Manufacturing , Retail Location : Washington - Michigan - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

